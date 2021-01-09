Frans Steyn boots Cheetahs to Currie Cup win against Griquas

Bringing down the curtain on their Currie Cup campaign, the Cheetahs relied heavily on the boot of centre Frans Steyn to secure a dull 22-18 win over the win-less Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday.

While the Cheetahs scored just one try, Griquas scored their second try by wing Daniel Kasende with seven minutes to go to make it just a one-point game and give the hosts hope of a first win in the competition, but once again the men from Kimberley came up short.

Instead it was Steyn, who secured his second straight Man of the Match award, who scored 17 of his side’s points, his final penalty of five good enough to clinch a close four-point win for the Cheetahs.

After the Cheetahs trailed by a point early in the second half, three straight penalties by Steyn steered the visitors into more settled waters at 19-11.

After the Cheetahs lead 10-6 at the break, having scored the only try of the first half by hooker Marnus van der Merwe, his Griquas namesake and flank Gideon van der Merwe repaid the favour by scoring the hosts’ first try early in the second half for an unexpected 11-10 advantage.

Although the Cheetahs were already out of playoff contention and Griquas were still searching for their first win, there was a lot at stake with a lot of tradition and rivalry between these two central provincial opponents.

Griquas had the opportunity to start the game on a high but a maul try by hooker Elandre van Rooyen was disallowed by referee Aimee Barrett-Theron after Cheetahs scrumhalf Tian Meyer dislodged him of the ball.

The Cheetahs also had an early try disallowed by debutant flank George Cronje.

Eventually the deadlock was broken when Cheetahs hooker Van der Merwe barged over for a 7-0 lead.

Griquas flyhalf Tinus de Beer made the Cheetahs pay for some indiscipline by kicking two penalties to get his team right back into the game at 7-6 deep in the opening half.

The booming boot of centre Steyn though ensured the Cheetahs went into the break with a 10-6 lead.

Scorers

Griquas: Tries: Gideon van der Merwe, Daniel Kasende, conversion: George Whitehead, penalties: Tinus de Beer (2).

Cheetahs: Try: Marnus van der Merwe, conversion: Steyn, penalties: Steyn (5)

