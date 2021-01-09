Currie Cup failure is not the end of the road for the Cheetahs

For Cheetahs captain and lock Carl Wegner, the words “dead rubber” don’t exist in his vocabulary.

The Cheetahs will end their Currie Cup campaign against Griquas in Kimberley on Saturday (kickoff at 4.30pm), but having already been knocked out of semifinal contention, there’s only pride at stake.

“I wouldn’t say it is an anti-climax for us at all. We still approach it as a very important match,” Wegner said.

“We see this game as an opportunity to maintain our momentum and lay the foundation for the other matches that still lie ahead for us in the future.”

While the defending champions had obviously wanted to be part of the playoffs, Wegner said they had set their sights on the SA Cup at the end of February.

ALSO READ: Covid challenges force Currie Cup playoffs to be pushed back

“It isn’t too long before we start playing again and we don’t take it as just another game. It’s a serious matter for us,” he said.

“We want to get the best out of this weekend on defence and attack and take confidence forward for the new competition that lies ahead.”

After losing 31-29 to Western Province last week, the Cheetahs scrum was heavily debated, with suggestions thrown around that Province and Springbok tighthead Frans Malherbe wasn’t scrumming straight.

“I think every loosehead or tighthead will always think he was not at fault at the end of the day. That is how front-row forwards are put together,” Wegner said.

Griquas coach Scott Mathie has made several changes to his winless side who went down 47-19 to the Sharks in Durban last week.

Daniel Kasende will start on the right wing, with Harlon Klaasen on his inside, replacing Enver Brandt and Berton Klaassen respectively.

In the forward pack, Mathie has recalled lock Adre Smith in the place of Ewan Coetzee, who will start on the bench.

In the other change, prop Mox Mxoli has been promoted to the starting team, switching with Andrew Beerwinkel, who is one of the impact players.

Mathie has also named an extended bench, featuring experienced flyhalf and former captain George Whitehead, who missed a big chunk of the season due to injury.

Wing Ederies Arendse comes in for Johnathan Francke, while versatile backline player Masixole Banda could also get a run if he features in the final match-day squad.

TEAMS

Griquas

James Verity-Amm, Daniel Kasende, Harlon Klaasen, Andre Swarts, Eduan Keyter, Tinus de Beer, Zak Burger (capt), Johan Momsen, Stefan Willemse, Gideon van der Merwe, Cameron Lindsay, Adre Smith, John-Roy Jenkinson, Alandre van Rooyen, Mox Mxoli. Bench (from): CJ Conradie, Bandisa Ndlovu, Tijde Visser, Ewan Coetzee, Siba Qoma, Ashlon Davids, George Whitehead, Ederies Arendse, Andrew

Beerwinkel, Raegan Oranje, Masixole Banda.

Cheetahs

Clayton Blommetjies, Duncan Saal, Dries Swanepoel, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Reinhardt Fortuin, Tian Meyer, Jeandré Rudolph, George Cronje, Andisa Ntsila, Reniel Hugo, Carl Wegner (capt), Conraad van Vuuren, Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter. Bench: Louis van der Westhuizen, Cameron Dawson, Khutha Mchunu, Victor Sekekete, Chris Massyn, Ruben de Haas, Howard Mnisi, Rhyno Smith.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.