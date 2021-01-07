Cheetahs out of Currie Cup – and not much else to look forward to

With no prospect of action for a month after this weekend, Cheetahs defence coach Charles Strydom admitted his team’s future was a tough subject to predict.

The Cheetahs play their final Currie Cup game on Saturday against Griquas in Kimberley, but having being knocked out of the competition before the playoffs stage, they will face an extended break after this weekend.

“The future is a difficult thing to predict at the moment with all the changes happening,” said Strydom.

“But what we have heard is that they (SA Rugby) want to stage a competition from the end of February (the SA Cup) between us and the other four franchises,” he said.

The Cheetahs have been thrown out of ProRugby, with the four other “big teams”, the Bulls, Lions, Sharks and Stormers, set to join ProRugby and a new Rainbow Cup competition later in the year. The decision to axe the Cheetahs has left the Bloemfontein-based franchise with no competition to play in.

Having won the Currie Cup trophy last season, Strydom said it was disappointing to not be in a position to defend their title.

“It’s very sad that we don’t have a say in the competition anymore. We really wanted to play in the semifinals next weekend, but it was not meant to be,” he said.

“The players will take the next three weeks off after this weekend, meaning we will get together again on February 3,” he said.

Meanwhile, in team news ahead of the side’s final outing in Kimberley, young George Cronje replaces Oupa Mohoje, who has a back injury, wing Duncan Saal comes in for Rhyno Smith, and hooker Marnus van der Merwe replaces Wilmar Arnoldi (jaw).

In other changes Tian Meyer starts ahead of Ruben de Haas in a rotational switch at scrumhalf, while at tighthead prop Conraad van Vuuren replaces Khutha Mchunu, who’ll sit on the bench.

Also, both prop Cameron Dawson and hooker Louis van der Westhuizen have recovered from their injuries and will provide cover on the bench.

Cheetahs captain Carl Wegner said they are excited to see flank and former schoolboy star Cronje in action this weekend.

“George is a very promising player, he puts everything in at every training session and brings huge intensity to the sessions,” said Wegner. “So I think he will definitely want to use his opportunity this weekend.”

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, Duncan Saal, Dries Swanepoel, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Reinhardt Fortuin, Tian Meyer, Jeandré Rudolph, George Cronje, Andisa Ntsila, Reniel Hugo, Carl Wegner (capt), Conraad van Vuuren, Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter. Bench: Louis van der Westhuizen, Cameron Dawson, Khutha Mchunu, Victor Sekekete, Chris Massyn, Ruben de Haas, Howard Mnisi, Rhyno Smith.

