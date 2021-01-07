Dealing with criticism was ‘tough’, but Willemse has settled into new role

For such a young player, Western Province fullback and Springbok utility back Damian Willemse has had to learn to cope with a good deal of adversity.

Having come under severe criticism for his lack of composure at flyhalf, however, 22-year-old Willemse looks far more settled in the No 15 jersey.

Last week against the Cheetahs he impressed with his long-distance tactical kicking and next weekend he is likely to again play a crucial role in the Currie Cup semifinals.

“We have had sessions with the coaches on how to deal with adversity,” said Willemse, a prodigious talent who has earned six Bok caps.

“Criticism is something that comes with the job. For a young player like myself to step up to that position is quite tough but something you just have to live with.”

With their game against the Sharks at Newlands this weekend having been called following a bout of positive Covid cases in the Sharks camp, Province will have to wait longer to determine who their semifinal opponents will be.

Willemse, however, believes the rest of the competition won’t be about flashy styles and teams are likely to engage in an “arm-wrestle” to secure a spot in the final.

He also praised flyhalf Tim Swiel for his match-winning kick in the 80th minute under huge pressure last week to give Province a fighting chance.

“Timmie is a great individual and a great team man and he has been around the block, so I can learn from him as well and the cohesion between us is coming along very nicely,” said Willemse.

“Going back to fullback I feel that I’m more in control of things now, and getting my game flowing again, and Tim is helping me with that.”

