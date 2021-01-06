WP, Sharks game cancelled due to Covid, points shared

The final round Currie Cup match between Western Province and the Sharks, which was scheduled to kick off at Newlands in Cape Town at 2.15pm on Saturday, has been cancelled in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was taken on Wednesday following a number of positive COVID-19 tests in the Sharks camp.

As a result of the cancellation of the match, the encounter will be declared a draw and the teams will each receive two log points.

The other two Currie Cup matches scheduled for this weekend – between Griquas and the Cheetahs in Kimberley on Saturday at 4.30pm, and the Pumas against the Bulls in Nelspruit on Sunday at 4pm – are unaffected.

The cancellation of the match means Western Province – currently in second place on the standings with 35 points behind the Bulls who also have 35 points, but boast a superior points’ difference – will finish the pool stage of the competition on 37 points, and the Sharks will move up to third place, also on 35 points.

The two coastal sides will have to wait for the conclusion of Wednesday’s Gauteng Derby between the Bulls and Lions in Pretoria (kickoff 4pm), and the final two round-robin games this coming weekend to see who they will face in the semi-finals and where these matches will be hosted.

