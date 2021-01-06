White: Forget about favourites tag, we’re here to enjoy the Currie Cup

The stakes are high in Wednesday’s big Jukskei derby at Loftus Versfeld between Currie Cup favourites the Bulls and the resurgent in-form Lions.

Noting their opponents’ recent golden run of form, Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White was quick to shrug off the favourites tag.

“Despite being inactive for three weeks, the risk is not with us, the risk is with everyone else,” said White.

“We were never the front-runners to win this thing, so I told the guys to turn things around and just enjoy this,” said White, deflecting attention away from the Super Rugby Unlocked champions.

The Lions, who are on a run of five straight wins, have made three changes to their starting line-up, among them prop Jannie du Plessis returning for Wiehahn Herbst.

In something of a bombshell, flank Marnus Schoeman replaces Jaco Kriel, while at centre, Burger Odendaal comes in for the young star Wandisile Simelane and Under-21 sensation Francke Horn has also been added to the bench.

“We spent Monday recovering from the Pumas game (last Saturday), but the guys are full of energy and looking forward to what will be a big challenge at Loftus,” said Lions coach Cash van Rooyen.

ALSO READ: WP into playoff mode and have Sharks ‘quarterfinal’ in their sights

“I don’t think we have ever played two games in the space of four or five days, but the mindset is good and the guys are hungry.”

The Currie Cup log is tight, with the Bulls and Province on 35 points followed by the Sharks and the Lions on 33.

This will be the Lions’ final fixture before the playoffs, while the Bulls still have to face the Pumas on Sunday, with Province and the Sharks clashing on Saturday at Newlands.

The Lions will then play a waiting game to see if they will be returning to Loftus or heading to Newlands next week in the semifinals.

The Bulls have yet to lose at Loftus since White took over.

“We were nowhere and nobody gave us a chance and now I read after we haven’t played for three weeks that the steak is underdone, but let’s just leave it, let’s just play,” added White.

Kick-off is at 4pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.