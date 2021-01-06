WP into playoff mode and have Sharks ‘quarterfinal’ in their sights

Western Province have already clicked into playoff mode ahead of Saturday’s key Currie Cup encounter against the Sharks at Newlands.

The match was yesterday brought forward to an earlier kick-off time of 2.15pm due to the revised level three Covid-19 protocols instituted by the government last week.

Province skills coach Labeeb Levy said on Tuesday in a virtual media briefing that with next weekend’s semifinals looming – Province have already qualified – the Capetonians are determined to secure a home playoff spot.

“We are excited about this weekend and we know we are in the semis, but I guess this is a sort of ‘quarterfinal’ for us,” said Levy.

“We know it is not in reality a quarterfinal, but playing at Newlands, we have to be on the right side of the scoreboard to secure that important home semifinal,” he added.

Having recorded their third straight win after edging the Cheetahs last weekend in Bloemfontein, Levy said the onus was now on them to step up another gear.

“Getting a couple wins in a row certainly helped in terms of the team’s mindset and motivation going forward. The Griquas and Pumas games were both tough, but having been able to beat one of the bigger unions (Cheetahs) away from home helped a lot in terms of our confidence levels,” Levy pointed out.

While many believe their powerful scrum, anchored by Springbok props Steven Kitshoff and Frans Malherbe, may be the pathway to Currie Cup glory, Province are also wary of the threat the return to action of the Sharks’ Springbok “tank” Thomas du Toit may pose.

“We are using our strengths and any team who don’t play to their strengths would be silly. We know our scrum is one of our strong areas and a means to earn penalties in close contests like we are expecting this weekend,” added Levy.

The Sharks looked full of running last weekend when they destroyed Griquas 47-19 and the return of exciting fullback Aphelele Fassi seemed to have added a lot of spark, while the kicking boot of Curwin Bosch at flyhalf is always a factor.

Province on the other hand have seemed to lack spark in their back division the entire season but the Province skills coach believes it is very much a work in progress, building towards a finished product they believe in.

“We know we have backs who can show striking power on attack, but at this stage of the season it is important to ensure we remain within our system and play in the right areas of the field,” said Levy.

“We also know it’s a matter of patience and execution and we believe it’s only a matter of time before they click.”

