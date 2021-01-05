White forced to pick new-look Bulls team for Lions visit

Bulls coach Jake White has named a new-look side to take on the Lions in a postponed Currie Cup match at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday evening.

After naming an extended squad for the match on Monday, White named his matchday side on Tuesday evening minus centre stars Cornal Hendricks and Stedman Gans and wing Kurt-Lee Arendse.

Wings Travis Ismaiel and Marco Janse van Vuren, both of whom recently featured on the wings, have also missed out on selection.

The good news is Lizo Gqoboka is back in the front row after time out of the game, while Chris Smith, as he’s done on several occasions in the Currie Cup, will start ahead of Morne Steyn at flyhalf.

The Bulls have been hit hard by Covid-19 in recent weeks and several players are not available. White, too, was bed-ridden with the virus over the festive season.

The match was supposed to have been played on Boxing Day but was postponed because of the outbreak of Covid-19 in the Bulls camp.

Kickoff on Wednesday is 4pm.

Bulls: David Kriel, Jade Stighling, Marnus Potgieter, Jay-Cee Nel, Stravino Jacobs, Chris Smith, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Elrigh Louw, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Jan Uys, Trevor Nyakane, Schalk Erasmus, Lizo Gqoboka. Bench: Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen, Marcel van der Merwe, Janko Swanepoel, Ivan van Zyl, Morné Steyn, Arno Botha, Tim Agaba

