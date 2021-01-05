Lions surprise by omitting Simelane, Kriel for Bulls showdown

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen on Tuesday dropped a minor bombshell by leaving out two of his stars in centre Wandisile Simelane and Springbok flank Jaco Kriel for their big Currie Cup clash against the Bulls at Loftus on Wednesday evening.

Former Bulls captain Burger Odendaal has replaced Simelane, who has been one of the sensations of the competition but has now moved down to the bench for this clash.

Marnus Schoeman, who has had precious little game time in the competition, will start for the first time in the Currie Cup this season after playing a blinder off the bench in last weekend’s 33-25 win over the Pumas in Nelspruit.

Kriel is believed to be “resting” after playing the majority of the games so far in the competition as he isn’t part of the match-day squad at all.

Van Rooyen wasn’t available on Tuesday to explain why Kriel won’t feature against the Bulls.

The third change to the Lions team comes at tighthead where Jannie du Plessis replaces Wiehahn Herbst, who struggled at scrum-time against the Pumas, while the formidable Carlu Sadie will sit on the bench.

“I don’t think we have played two games in five days before so it’s all quite different,” said Van Rooyen. “I think the last time (this happened) for most of these guys was probably at the Craven Week.”

Lions: Tiaan Swanepoel, Stean Pienaar, Burger Odendaal, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies (capt), André Warner, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Willem Alberts, Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Visagie, Dylan Smith. Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Ruan Dreyer, Carlu Sadie, Reinhard Nothnagel, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Ross Cronjé, Wandisile Simelane, Francke Horn.

Kickoff: 4pm.

