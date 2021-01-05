Currie Cup 5.1.2021 02:12 pm

Odendaal back in Lions team to face former mates at the Bulls

Sports Staff
Odendaal back in Lions team to face former mates at the Bulls

Burger Odendaal will start for the Lions in the No 13 jersey against his former team, the Bulls, while Wandisile Simelane will warm the bench this week. Picture: Getty Images

Flanker Schoeman also called into run-on side and so, too, prop Du Plessis for the postponed match scheduled for Loftus Versfeld.

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen has made a few interesting changes to his team for the postponed Currie Cup match against the Bulls at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

Former Bulls centre and captain Burger Odendaal returns to the starting team in place of the young and exciting Wandisile Simelane; the latter  man having to be satisfied with a place among the replacements.

Odendaal, who was one of the Lions’ recruits in the early stages of the hard lockdown, was one of the stars of the side in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition. He will partner another former Bulls man, Dan Kriel, in the Lions midfield.

There is also a significant change in the loose-trio where blond-haired terrier Marnus Schoeman gets a rare start, this time in place of Jaco Kriel who has failed to make the match-day squad. The openside flank has had to wait patiently for his chance this season but impressed from off the bench in the win against the Pumas last week.

Jannie du Plessis is also back in the starting team, taking over at tighthead prop, while Dylan Smith will wear the No 1 on his back after playing off the bench in recent weeks.

The match was originally scheduled to be played on December 26, but was postponed after an outbreak of Covid-19 in the Bulls squad. It will now be played at 4pm on Wednesday afternoon.

Lions: Tiaan Swanepoel, Stean Pienaar, Burger Odendaal, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies (capt), Andre Warner, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Marnus Schoeman, Marvin Orie, Willem Alberts, Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Visagie, Dylan Smith. Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Ruan Dreyer, Carlu Sadie, Reinhard Nothnagel, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Ross Cronje, Wandisile Simelane, Francke Horn.

For more news your way, download The Citizen's app for iOS and Android.


