Bulls boss White reveals he battled Covid over Christmas

Having had to fight Covid himself, Bulls Director of Rugby Jake White, said it had given him new perspective ahead of his team’s crucial Currie Cup game against the resurgent Lions at Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday.

White named an extended squad on Monday for the match as certain players remained in doubt, but the Bulls boss was relieved to have recovered from the virus.

“I was lying there in bed for a few days and thought I needed some perspective again as to where I was,” said White.

“I wasn’t with the team so I had time on my hands to think. I spoke to the staff throughout and it wasn’t too disruptive for me because we had already trained for three days and then had three days off before Christmas before being due a bye,” he added.

White related how he had experienced the normal symptoms like a sore throat, loss of smell and a dry cough, accompanied by watery eyes, during his time in isolation.

“It was scary and having lost a few close friends, it made me realise it is striking closer to home,” said White.

With less than three weeks left before the end of the competition though, the former Springbok coach remained upbeat about where his team were, despite the ongoing pandemic.

“We are left with 20 days and after that the Currie Cup champs will be crowned. We have beaten everyone,” added White.

“So we have four games left and if we play well we can ensure we play three of those at Loftus,” White said, dispelling any notions that they would be rusty after three weeks of non-game time.

White downplayed suggestions that the game was ever in doubt against the Lions.

“There was uncertainty whether it’s the old or new strain, so we are re-testing a few guys and that’s why I went for a bigger squad,” White said.

“I would like to see certain combinations but we were not exactly sure who would be available, so we might see additions for Sunday’s game against the Pumas, having to play two games in one week,” he said.

Bulls extended match day squad: Lizo Gqoboka, Schalk Erasmus, Trevor Nyakane, Jan Uys, Ruan Nortje, Marco van Staden, Elrigh Louw, Duane Vermeulen, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Stravino Jacobs, Cornal Hendricks, Marnus Potgieter, Jay-Cee Nel, David Kriel, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen, Marcel van der Merwe, Walt Steenkamp, Arno Botha, Tim Agaba, Ivan van Zyl, Morne Steyn, Keagan Johannes, David Kellerman, Jade Stighling, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Joe van Zyl.

