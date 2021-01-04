Latest Covid tests will determine whether Bulls, Lions game gets green light

The postponed Currie Cup game between the Bulls and Lions – scheduled for Loftus Versfeld on Wednesday evening – will only officially get the green light following the outcome of the latest round of Covid-19 tests in the Lions squad.

The match was originally slated to be played on December 26, but was postponed because of Covid issues in the Bulls camp.

It is now the results of the Lions’ latest tests that will determine whether the game goes ahead or not.

The Lions were due to announce their team for the match on Monday, but decided to postpone it until Tuesday because the Covid testing was only done on Monday morning, with the results due on Tuesday.

The Lions struggled past the Pumas 33-25 in Nelspruit at the weekend to remain unbeaten in the Currie Cup.

But with the Loftus match being their final outing before the playoffs, they will need a win to keep their hopes alive of hosting a possible home semi-final.

Lions captain Elton Jantjies said that with just four days between last weekend’s match and the Loftus showdown, their focus would be on recovery and getting the batteries recharged for the Bulls match.

“Our preparation will have to start off the field; we know what is expected of us,” said Jantjies.

“It was about taking a day off (Sunday), recovering and then building up to the Loftus match,” he said.

Because the Lions hadn’t played in two weeks rustiness crept into their game against the Pumas, something the players and coaching team will hope is now out of the way.

“Hats off to the team for getting the win (at the weekend),” said Jantjies. “The Bulls haven’t played for two weeks now, too, so they’ll be fresh, which means Loftus is going to be a massive challenge.”

