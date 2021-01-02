Province end Cheetahs’ title hopes, snatching late victory in Currie Cup thriller

Western Province snatched a last-minute 31-29 win over the Free State Cheetahs in their Currie Cup match in Bloemfontein on Saturday, dumping the hosts from the playoff race in what may turn out to be a landmark moment in the careers of flyhalf Tim Swiel and tighthead prop Neethling Fouche.

The 27-year-old Fouche is a journeyman who went from Grey College in Bloemfontein to the University of Pretoria, but failed to cement a place with the Bulls. He then joined Western Province but has again only enjoyed sporadic appearances.

On Saturday, coming on as a replacement for the formidable Frans Malherbe, Fouche conceded a scrum penalty to Free State’s behemoth loosehead Boan Venter, which allowed the Cheetahs to snatch a 29-28 lead.

But with the final hooter imminent, Western Province were awarded a scrum and Fouche managed to turn the tables and win a penalty against Venter.

Step up Swiel, also 27, who played nine times each for Western Province and the Sharks before heading back to England, where he was born, in 2014 to play for Harlequins and Newcastle. He returned to Cape Town this year but initially had to play second fiddle while the more flamboyant talents of Damian Willemse were tried at flyhalf.

But on Saturday, from 49 metres out and on an angle, Swiel was able to land the penalty and keep Western Province on course for a home semifinal.

His kick has also ended Free State’s hopes of defending their Currie Cup title.

Meanwhile, in Durban, the Sharks kept their hopes alive for a home semifinal, scoring seven tries to three and wrapping up a convincing 47-19 bonus-point victory over Griquas.

Already out of the race for the playoffs, Griquas nonetheless got off to a cracking start, with centre Enver Brandt scoring a try which was converted by Tinus de Beer, giving them the lead just a few minutes after the opening whistle.

Though Fez Mbatha pulled five points back for the hosts, it wasn’t until the half-hour mark that the home side took the lead when Werner Kok scored their second try.

Once they were in front, however, they never looked back, and after going into the break 26-7 ahead, they went on to dominate the second stanza.

Earlier, in Nelspruit, the Lions secured a 33-25 victory over the Pumas, also staying in contention for a home playoff.

After taking the early lead through a try from Willie Engelbrecht shortly after the kick-off, the Pumas went into the break with a 17-13 advantage.

However, Man-of-the-Match Tiaan Swanepoel, who also kicked 12 points, scored a brace of tries for the visitors in the second half, and they managed to draw clear to grab a valuable win in the battle for home playoffs.

Scorers

Free State Cheetahs 29 – Tries: Wilmar Arnoldi, Rosko Specman. Conversions: Francois Steyn (2). Penalties: Steyn (5).

Western Province 31 – Tries: Jaco Coetzee, Bongi Mbonambi. Penalties: Tim Swiel (7).

Sharks 47 – Tries: Fezokuhle Mbatha, Werner Kok, Yaw Penxe, Lukhanyo

Am, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Dylan Richardson, Aphelele Fassi. Converions:

Curwin Bosch (6).

Griquas 19 – Tries: Enver Brandt, Gideon van der Merwe (2). Conversions: Tinus de Beer, Van der Merwe.

Pumas 25 – Tries: Willie Engelbrecht, Simon Westraad, Erich Cronje. Conversions: Ginter Smuts (2). Penalties: Smuts (2).

Lions 33 – Tries: Jaco Visagie, Tiaan Swanepoel (2). Conversions: Elton Jantjies (3). Penalties: Tiaan Swanepoel (4).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.