Sharks continue battle against Covid and injuries as they search for consistency

With the Currie Cup entering the final stretch before the knockouts, Sharks head coach Sean Everitt has once again had to ring the changes ahead of their game against Griquas in Durban on Saturday.

Everitt was loathe to use the Covid-enforced disruptions as an excuse because all teams were in the same boat.

Nevertheless, there could be no denying that being unable to pick the same teams each week played a big part in continuity.

“We’ve struggled with consistency in our selection due to Covid protocols and injuries,” Everitt said on Thursday.

“It’s not ideal changing your team week after week and we’re losing important people as we go along. But that’s a problem all the teams are facing.”

Three changes to the tight five would saw Fezokhule Mbatha, Michael Kumbirai and JJ van der Mescht all given starts this weekend, with Thembelani Bholi also coming into the starting line-up.

There was just one change at the back, with Aphelele Fassi starting in place of Manie Libbok who left the field early after taking a knock last week but had recovered sufficiently to be named on the bench.

“It’s been frustrating, winning certain aspects of the game like territory and possession, line breaks, the gainline battle, but we’ve struggled in the set-piece and individual skill error,” Everitt said.

“We need to cut out those individual errors so we can put together a complete performance.

“It’s going to be a physical battle against Griquas, as always… and they’ll be fired up, but we’re a determined group.

“We’ve set ourselves goals and high standards and I expect our team to bounce back and do well this weekend.”

Sharks

Ox Nche, Fezokuhle Mbatha, Michael Kumbirai, JJ van der Mescht, Ruben van Heerden, Henco Venter, Thembelani Bholi, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Jaden Hendrikse, Curwin Bosch, Yaw Penxe, Jeremy Ward, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Werner Kok, Aphelele Fassi

Bench: Dan Jooste, Khwezi Mona, Hanru Jacobs, Aston Fortuin, Dylan Richardson, Sanele Nohamba, Manie Libbok, Anthony Volmink

