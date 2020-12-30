Meihuizen gets the nod as Province gear up for Cheetahs clash

Lock David Meihuizen comes into the starting line-up in the only change to the Western Province team to face the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein this weekend.

Meihuizen was set to join JD Schickerling in the second row for the Currie Cup encounter, which kicks off at 4.30pm on Saturday, Province revealed on Wednesday.

The front row duo of Scarra Ntubeni and Neethling Fouche, returning from injury, would take their places on the bench, along with loose forward Marcel Theunissen.

Western Province coach John Dobson said they were hoping their consistent approach would pay off.

“The continuity in selection this week will hopefully help us to build some momentum and play with some fluency,” Dobson said.

“We know that it will take an 80-minute performance in Bloemfontein this weekend if we are to come away with the result that we are looking for.”

Western Province

Damian Willemse, Sergeal Petersen, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Tim Swiel, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Johan du Toit, Jaco Coetzee, David Meihuizen, JD Schickerling, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff (capt).

Bench (from): Scarra Ntubeni, Kwenzo Blose, Neethling Fouche, Chris van Zyl, Marcel Theunissen, Paul de Wet, Ruhan Nel, Tristan Leyds, Leon Lyons, Chad Solomon, Ben-Jason Dixon.

