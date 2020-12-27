Playing Currie Cup rugby on Boxing Day was surreal – Dobson

Captain Siya Kolisi’s withdrawal from the Western Province team that faced Griquas at Newlands on Saturday because of Covid protocol should serve as a timely reminder that the coronavirus is among us, said Western Province coach John Dobson.

Province won the match 34-17 to keep their playoff hopes alive, but in a setback Kolisi will now also miss the game against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein this coming weekend.

“It could be due to a close contact situation,” said Dobson. “We only found out late on Friday night and Siya is now expected to isolate for 10 days, so he won’t be available for the Cheetahs game.

“I think the virus is going the wrong way… and I expect more matches or teams to be affected,” said Dobson, who confirmed that the team’s next set of tests would be done on Tuesday.

Reflecting on the match, Dobson lauded his team for securing a bonus point win in testing conditions.

“The bonus point and win was all that mattered in terms of the log,” said Dobson.

“It was absolutely a surreal experience playing in that boiling temperature on Boxing Day, with guys being plucked from their families after Christmas Day,” he said.

Dobson added playing on the day after Christmas was asking a lot of the players.

“It was never going to be a game for the ages. There was no one in the stands, so it was tough on everyone. It was a good effort to score five tries against a resilient Griquas team who have been unlucky at times this year,” he said.

Stand-in captain Steven Kitshoff agreed with his coach that it was a challenge to play in the heat and just a day after Christmas.

“The guys put in a great effort if one thinks that they spent the previous day with their families on Christmas day.

“It is also a time when they would normally watch some cricket and have a few beers,” he said.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.