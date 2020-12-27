Cheetahs’ Currie Cup campaign on the line against the Sharks

The Cheetahs are not looking for “50 percenters” when they host the Sharks in a vital Currie Cup clash in Bloemfontein on Sunday afternoon.

Having recorded their first win of the campaign against the Pumas last weekend, the Cheetahs have set their sights on making up a deficit in the log points column, which currently has them seven points behind the Sharks.

“I don’t think we are very far off,” said Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie this week. “We don’t need an improvement of say 50 percent, but rather five percent and even one percent in some areas.

“It looks like it’s going to be a dry field so we can hopefully play a good brand of rugby on the day.”

The Sharks have bolstered their side with players like lock Ruben van Heerden, prop John-Hubert Meyer and star fullback Aphelele Fassi on the bench.

Fourie believes the Sharks are a much better side than what their 27-12 loss to the Lions last week at Ellis Park suggests.

“The Sharks have had a fairly good season, like when they beat the Bulls two weeks back in Durban,” said Fourie.

“Last week against the Lions they probably struggled in the scrums after a few key withdrawals, but they would have given that a lot of attention during training the past week,” he added.

Fourie said the players know they have to win all three of their remaining games to be in with a shout of making the playoffs.

“But you can easily put too much pressure on yourself if you just focus on the win, so we’ve decided to rather ask ourselves what we need to do to get the win. We are looking at where we can improve and what areas we need to focus on,” said Fourie.

TEAMS

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, William Small-Smith, Dries Swanepoel, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Reinhardt Fortuin, Ruben de Haas, Jeandré Rudolph, Oupa Mohoje, Andisa Ntsila, Reniel Hugo, Carl Wegner (capt), Khutha Mchunu, Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter. Bench: Louis van der Westhuizen, Cameron Dawson, Conraad van Vuuren, Victor Sekekete, Chris Massyn, Tian Meyer, Howard Mnisi, Rhyno Smith.

Sharks: Manie Libbok, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Jeremy Ward, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Jaden Hendrikse, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Dylan Richardson, Aston Fortuin, Ruben van Heerden, John Hubert-Meyer, Kerron van Vuuren, Ox Nche. Bench: Fez Mbatha, Khwezi Mona, Michael Kumbirai, Hyron Andrews, Thembelani Bholi, Grant Williams, Werner Kok, Aphelele Fassi.

Kickoff: 4.30pm

