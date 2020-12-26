Mbonambi gets two tries as WP prove too strong for Griquas

Boosted by a brace of tries from Springbok hooker Bongi Mbonambi, Western Province moved a step closer to a possible home Currie Cup semifinal after recording a 34-17 bonus point win over Griquas in their Boxing Day clash at Newlands on Saturday.

Three of their five tries came from mauls with Mbonambi scoring two and his replacement Chad Solomon one.

Still lacking the spark in their back division but scoring five tries to two, Province, who lead 17-7 at the break, moved to second place on the log, overtaking the Lions, who’ll only play again in the new year.

Province suffered a setback prior to the game when captain and flank Siya Kolisi was withdrawn due to Covid protocols and was replaced by Jaco Coetzee and as captain by prop Steven Kitshoff.

Under a clear sky and in perfect conditions Province enjoyed a brisk start to go 17-0 but a poor decision to award their second try by centre Dan du Plessis after an obvious forward pass from centre partner Rikus Pretorius again raised question marks over the quality of officiating in the local game.

Griquas struggled to deal with the Province scrum power where returning Springbok prop Frans Malherbe engineered a number of penalties for the home team.

A brilliant move started by Griquas scrumhalf and captain Zak Burger earned them their first try, scored by wing Eduan Keyter, to limit the damage to 17-7 just short of halftime.

Province made their intentions clear by turning down early kickable penalties in order to keep the pressure on Griquas and go for the full house.

It paid dividends early on when hooker Mbonambi crashed over from the back of a maul to get the scoreboard rolling.

Griquas flank Stefan Willemse and wing Keyter were shining lights for their team.

Scorers

Western Province: Tries: Bongi Mbonambi (2), Dan du Plessis, Jaco Coetzee, Chad Solomon, conversions: Tim Swiel (3), penalties: Swiel (1)

Griquas: Tries: Eduan Keyter, Siba Qoma, conversions: Tinus de Beer (2), penalty: De Beer.

