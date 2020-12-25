You can have the turkey, but stay away from the trifle, Dobson tells his WP players

Playing Currie Cup rugby over the Christmas period required a shift in mindset, stressed Western Province captain Siya Kolisi on Thursday.

Province host Griquas at Newlands on Saturday – a day after Christmas.

“It’s different, but it’s exciting,” said Kolisi. “We’ve had to adapt but there are no excuses; everyone has been in the same position.”

While the Springbok skipper said the heat in Bellville had been challenging in training, he was still pleased to be playing rugby after a tough and demanding year.

“We are looking forward to the next three weeks; we want to go all the way. We have an opportunity to get into a good position this weekend to push for more later on,” said Kolisi.

ALSO READ: ‘It is bad,” says Cheetahs coach after ‘Rainbow Cup’ snub confirmation

Coach John Dobson said his players would have to be well-disciplined on Christmas Day. “The players are allowed to eat the main menu but it’s the deserts I’m worried about.

“They can have the turkey, but need to make sure there’s no trifle, fruit cake or brandy tart,” Dobson chirped.

“But seriously, we can’t afford to arrive here on Saturday feeling heavy, that’s important,” he said.

Among the several changes made to the team that last ran out, Dobson recalled lock Chris van Zyl, prop Frans Malherbe, wing Sergeal Petersen and flank Johan du Toit (brother of Pieter-Steph).

“Salmaan (Moerat, lock) and prop Ali Vermaak are both following Covid protocols and aren’t available and Ernst (van Rhyn, flank) has started every single game since Pieter-Steph du Toit got injured,” he said. Scrumhalf Herschel Jantjies is also back in the mix.

Following the news on Wednesday of the four “Super Rugby” sides joining 12 Pro14 teams in a new Rainbow Cup competition from next April, Dobson said there would be new challenges to face, but that it would also be an opportunity for the players to test themselves against the best in Europe.

“The guys will enjoy the different type of rugby, they will enjoy the travel,” he said.

“I think if you had to tell the local players they had to enter into another round of Super Rugby Unlocked matches, you would see the energy levels dropping,” he said.

“It will be great to play against sides like Ulster and Munster,” said Dobson.

TEAMS

Western Province: Damian Willemse, Sergeal Petersen, Dan du Plessis, Rikus Pretorius, Angelo Davids, Tim Swiel, Herschel Jantjies, Juarno Augustus, Johan du Toit, Siya Kolisi (capt), JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl, Frans Malherbe, Bongi Mbonambi, Steven Kitshoff. Bench (from): Chad Solomon, Kwenzo Blose, Sazi Sandi, David Meihuizen, Jaco Coetzee, Paul de Wet, Ruhan Nel, Tristan Leyds, Ernst van Rhyn, Chris Schreuder, Leolin Zas.

Griquas: James Verity-Amm, Eduan Keyter, Berton Klaasen, Andre Swarts, Enver Brandt, Tinus de Beer, Zak Burger (capt), Johan Momsen, Stefan Willemse, Gideon van der Merwe, Cameron Lindsay, Adre Smith, John-Roy Jenkinson, Alandre van Rooyen, Andrew Beerwinkel. Bench (from): HJ Luus, Mox Mxoli, Tijde Visser, Ewan Coetzee, Siba Qoma, CJ Velleman, Ashlon Davids, Daniel Kasende, Bandisa Ndlovu, Raegan Oranje.

Kickoff: Saturday 4.30pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.