‘It is bad,’ says Cheetahs coach after ‘Rainbow Cup’ snub confirmation

Hearing the news on Wednesday that the four South African “Super Rugby teams” have been confirmed as participants in the new northern hemisphere based “Rainbow Cup” has left a bitter taste in the mouth of Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie.

The Cheetahs – up to earlier this year three-time participants in the Pro 14 competition – have, as expected, been snubbed. The Bulls, Sharks, Lions and Stormers will now join the 12 Europe-based Pro14 teams from next April in the expanded competition.

“It is bad and it has been bad for a long time,” said Fourie on Thursday. “We have learned to live with it, but I think in all of our hearts we would have wanted to be a part of that competition.

“But it’s not destined for us and we have made peace with the matter and have moved on,” he said.

Fourie said it wouldn’t do any good to dwell on the matter. “But it has been a heavy blow to our union and we have lost many players because of the decision (to exclude the Cheetahs), but we will build again from where we are now.”

Meanwhile, in some good news for the Cheetahs, their Currie Cup game against the Sharks (4.30pm on Sunday) is set to go ahead following fears the game could be called off because of Covid-related matters in the Sharks squad.

“Eduard (Coetzee, the Sharks’ CEO) committed to the game on Wednesday, saying they will definitely play,” said Fourie.

Not only do the Cheetahs have to win their last three games to stand a chance of qualifying for the playoffs, but Fourie said playing on a Sunday – and just two days after Christmas – brought its own challenges.

“For a lot of us it will be a first Sunday game, me included,” said Fourie who’s coached at the top level for 18 years.

Fourie has named Reinhardt Fortuin at flyhalf, moved Frans Steyn back to centre, while recalling wing Rosko Specman and flank Oupa Mohoje. On the bench prop Conraad van Vuuren will make his debut.

The Sharks will name their team on Friday.

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, William Small-Smith, Dries Swanepoel, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Reinhardt Fortuin, Ruben de Haas, Jeandré Rudolph, Oupa Mohoje, Andisa Ntsila, Reniel Hugo, Carl Wegner (capt), Khutha Mchunu, Marnus van der Merwe, Boan Venter. Bench: Louis van der Westhuizen, Cameron Dawson, Conraad van Vuuren, Victor Sekekete, Chris Massyn, Tian Meyer, Howard Mnisi, Rhyno Smith.

