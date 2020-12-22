WP wing Angelo Davids will be ‘a torn man’ on Christmas day

Western Province wing Angelo Davids has admitted he will be in two minds on Christmas day – torn between “switching off” and spending time with his family and mentally getting himself ready to play a Currie Cup rugby match the next day.

Province face Griquas at Newlands on Boxing Day but before then the players will be allowed to enjoy Christmas with their families and tuck into some cake and pudding (but not too much of it), all the while aware that Covid-19 is still very much a part of every day life.

“Christmas is all about spending quality time with your family and loved ones, but at the back of our minds this year will also be thoughts of the next day’s game,” said Davids this week.

Tipped as the “next Breyton Paulse”, Davids is in competition with the likes of Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel, Leolin Zas and Sergeal Petersen for a spot in the Province team.

“There are a lot of wings in the system, but we help each other a great deal,” said Davids.

“All the guys around me helped me settle in quickly and it’s a nice vibe to be a part of,” added the winger, who was a sensation in the national U-21 team earlier this year during the national U-21 championship in Johannesburg.

“I want to make the most of my opportunity now. To be able to work with guys like (fullback) Warrick Gelant and Seabelo has helped me to gain confidence and improve my own game a great deal,” he said.

Davids though has also set his sights on turning out for the BlitzBokke at the Olympic Games next season.

“The Olympic Games is definitely something that forms part of my vision for the new year. Right now though my focus is solely on the Currie Cup and playing well for Western Province,” he said.

“But, I will definitely go back to the Sevens squad and fall in there once the Currie Cup is over.”

