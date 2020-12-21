WP into playoff mode as they prepare to host plucky Griquas

Western Province have no other choice but to consider their next Currie Cup game against Griquas at Newlands on Boxing Day as a must-win clash.

After this weekend’s match Western Province will only have two games left in the competition – against the Cheetahs away and the Sharks at home. And right now they’re three points adrift of the second-placed Lions on the points table.

“That second spot is important to us,” said backline coach Dawie Snyman on Monday.

“It’s either finishing second and playing at home or having to potentially go to Loftus for a semifinal with the Bulls, and there’s a big difference between the two.”

The Western Province team will get a boost this week with the return of wing Sergeal Petersen, prop Neethling Fouche and wing Ruhan Nel, while prop Frans Malherbe is also available again after being withdrawn prior to their last game against the Pumas due to Covid protocol and illness.

“It’s great to have these guys back and it’s quite exciting to play on the 26th (of December),” said Snyman. “We’ll take any day to play rugby at the moment.”

While Western Province will be the heavy favourites at home on Saturday, Snyman knows Griquas will ask many questions of the Capetonians.

“They ran the Bulls close at the start of the season and they lost in the last minute to the Sharks in Kimberley. They also lead for a long time against the Lions before lightning struck and the game was called off with the Lions just in front, so we know what they’re capable of.

“When they are switched on they can put a team under a lot of pressure. They can beat anyone on the day.”

Saturday’s match is scheduled to kick off at 4.30pm.

