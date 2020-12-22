Postponed Bulls game: Lions’ squad depth to be tested in the new year

The Lions’ squad depth will be put to the test like never before in the new year.

That’s because the Joburg team will play two Currie Cup matches in four days following the cancellation of this Saturday’s match against the Bulls.

The Boxing Day game was cancelled on Monday following an outbreak of Covid in the Bulls team. The log-leaders’ game against Griquas last weekend had also already been cancelled, with the match called a draw and both teams bagging two log points.

The highly-anticipated Bulls-Lions match will now take place on Wednesday, January 6, just four days after the Lions’ match against the Pumas in Nelspruit (January 2).

Lions Chief Executive Officer Rudolf Straeuli said on Monday he was relieved the Bulls game had not been completely cancelled, but postponed.

“Following the cancellation of two of our games in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition we are relieved that this game can at least still be played,” said Straeuli, who added he was confident there was enough quality in the Lions squad for the team to manage the heavy workload.

“I don’t want to talk on behalf of the coach about whether we will have to field two different squads, but I believe we have sufficient depth to play both matches and be fully competitive.”

The only issue now is the Lions are on something of a roll, having registered three wins on the trot against Western Province, the Cheetahs and the Sharks, and the extra week off could kill the momentum they have built.

“The whole year has been a momentum killer so I don’t think it will have much further impact,” said Straeuli.

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen will now simply have to spread his net wider, which could see livewire flank Marnus Schoeman finally getting some game-time. The blond-haired terrier hasn’t featured at all in the Currie Cup.

“It’s a squad effort and everyone’s turn will come and here I include Marnus,” said Van Rooyen.

“Every player needs to be ready to step up and I kn ow that when Marnus gets his opportunity he is going to be unbelievable.”

This weekend’s two other Currie Cup matches are set to go ahead as scheduled. Western Province host Griquas on Saturday while on Sunday in Bloemfontein the Cheetahs entertain the Sharks.

