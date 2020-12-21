Currie Cup 21.12.2020 11:28 am

Covid latest: Boxing Day showdown between Bulls and Lions canned

Sports Staff
Covid latest: Boxing Day showdown between Bulls and Lions canned

Players and management members of the Bulls have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the Currie Cup game against Griquas (last Saturday) to be cancelled and the match against the Lions (this Saturday) to be postponed. Picture: Getty Images

To prevent further infection the match involving Jake White’s team and the men from Joburg has been moved to a date in the new year.

Covid has hit the Bulls squad and forced a change in the scheduling of matches over the festive period.

The infection of players and management in the Pretoria-based team has necessitated a change of dates in the Currie Cup schedule – an attempt to combat the threat of further infection.

The Bulls’ home match against the Lions – scheduled for this Saturday, 26 December (kick-off 7pm) – has been postponed to Wednesday, 6 January 2021 (kick-off 7pm), because of infection in the Bulls’ squad.

The Bulls’ subsequent match against the Pumas – scheduled for two days later on Friday 8 January (kick-off 7pm) – has also been pushed back two days to Sunday 10 January (kick-off 4pm) at Mbombela Stadium.

This follows the cancellation last weekend of the Bulls’ Currie Cup game against Griquas (scheduled for Saturday) following the discovery of Covid-positive cases in the squad. Each team was awarded two log points, after the match was called a draw.

Earlier this season the Lions and Cheetahs match in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition was also called off at the eleventh hour because of the positive cases in the Lions team. Other matches have also been affected.

At this stage the two other Currie Cup matches scheduled for this weekend are set to go ahead.

On Saturday in Cape Town, Western Province are due to host Griquas, while on Sunday in Bloemfontein the Free State Cheetahs are scheduled to entertain the Sharks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

Premium 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled



today in print

Read Today's edition