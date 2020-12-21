Covid latest: Boxing Day showdown between Bulls and Lions canned

Covid has hit the Bulls squad and forced a change in the scheduling of matches over the festive period.

The infection of players and management in the Pretoria-based team has necessitated a change of dates in the Currie Cup schedule – an attempt to combat the threat of further infection.

The Bulls’ home match against the Lions – scheduled for this Saturday, 26 December (kick-off 7pm) – has been postponed to Wednesday, 6 January 2021 (kick-off 7pm), because of infection in the Bulls’ squad.

The Bulls’ subsequent match against the Pumas – scheduled for two days later on Friday 8 January (kick-off 7pm) – has also been pushed back two days to Sunday 10 January (kick-off 4pm) at Mbombela Stadium.

This follows the cancellation last weekend of the Bulls’ Currie Cup game against Griquas (scheduled for Saturday) following the discovery of Covid-positive cases in the squad. Each team was awarded two log points, after the match was called a draw.

Earlier this season the Lions and Cheetahs match in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition was also called off at the eleventh hour because of the positive cases in the Lions team. Other matches have also been affected.

At this stage the two other Currie Cup matches scheduled for this weekend are set to go ahead.

On Saturday in Cape Town, Western Province are due to host Griquas, while on Sunday in Bloemfontein the Free State Cheetahs are scheduled to entertain the Sharks.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.