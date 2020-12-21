Hard work is paying off for Lions, says captain Jantjies

The superb game defining try by fullback Tiaan Swanepoel wasn’t a move that simply fell out of the sky over the weekend, according to upbeat Lions captain Elton Jantjies.

After a scintillating break by star centre Wandisile Simelane, he found Swanepoel on his outside which clinched the home team’s convincing 27-12 Currie Cup win over the Sharks at Ellis Park.

“It’s nice to see that things we have been working on are starting to come off,” said Jantjies, who explained it was a move worked out by Lions coach Cash van Rooyen.

“Coach Cash made us train that during the week in probably 50 repetitions.

Jantjies and Swanepoel each scored 11 points, with Jantjies kicking three penalties and a conversion, while Swanepoel added two penalties to his try.

“It was eventually one simple try but for that to come off we had to implement what we have been doing in training and the guys are working really hard in attack and defence,” said Jantjies, who is coming on in leaps and bounds as captain.

If they wanted to win big games or championship titles, Jantjies said they had to be willing to put in the hard yards.

The value offered by the likes of veteran players Willem Alberts and Jannie du Plessis was also key.

“The seniors bring massive experience off the field and it bodes well,” he said.

“Jannie constantly speaks about our brotherhood and just the gel between the juniors and the seniors has been great.”

Jantjies lauded the performances and influence of hooker Jaco Visagie, lock Marvin Orie and flank Jaco Kriel.

“Jaco (Visagie) has been playing extremely well. He makes great decisions, coupled with Marvin in the middle and Jakes (Kriel).”

Under this leadership, and the guidance of lineout coach Warren Whiteley, Jantjies said No 8 Len Massyn was an example of a player who had greatly improved.

“We have Len growing into a leadership role. He has been with us for a few seasons and learned a lot from Warren,” the skipper said.

“The experience of Andre (Warner, scrumhalf) also makes it easier for me, while centres like Burger Odendaal and Wandi (Simelane) have been exciting and Wandi has been growing a lot in his first season.”

