Lions boosted by the power of big-hitting Willem Alberts

The Lions are thriving in the Currie Cup competition due to the impact of “big hitters” like lock Willem Alberts, according to coach Cash van Rooyen.

The hosts secured their fourth straight win after physically dismantling the Sharks in a 27-12 victory at Ellis Park on Saturday, with 36-year-old Alberts earning the Man of the Match award.

“Individually the guys stood up and it helps when you have one or two big hitters like Willem,” Van Rooyen said.

“I think we get better every week.”

Having conceded just four tries in as many matches, the Lions leap-frogged Western Province and the Sharks into second spot on the log, but there were concerns whether their match at Loftus would take place this weekend due to Covid concerns in the Bulls camp.

“It’s important to stay humble and remain in the moment and control what we can,” Van Rooyen said.

The Lions coach was full of praise for the side’s powerful performance which did not allow the Sharks to play after the hosts decimated the visiting team’s scrum and dominated ball possession.

“The guys were really consistent on attack and defence,” he said.

“The Sharks are a team who put a lot of pressure on you defensively and make it difficult to get continuity on attack.”

The Lions scored the only two tries of the game through wing Courtnall Skosan and fullback Tiaan Swanepoel.

“The key against the Sharks is to stay patient,” Van Rooyen said.

“I felt the two chances we got we executed very well and managed to put them under pressure, and then defensively the guys worked very hard.”

What Van Rooyen respected most about veteran players like Alberts, prop Jannie du Plessis and flank Jaco Kriel was that they didn’t only talk “a big game” in the dressing room, but they spoke just as loudly through their actions on the field.

“I’m proud of the more senior guys. They are willing to put their hands up through actions and they are willing to get their hands dirty,” he said.

Van Rooyen admitted, however, that it was difficult to play an attacking game against the Sharks as they had exceptional outside backs, made really good reads and put their opposition under pressure on attack.

“I can’t say that this structured approach is the DNA going forward, but I felt the guys handled the pressure very well, and on attack they really worked hard,” Van Rooyen said.

