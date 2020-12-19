Lions outmuscle Sharks to secure hard-fought victory

A brilliant effort by centre Wandisile Simelane proved the difference for the Lions on Saturday night as they beat the Sharks 27-12 in a tense Currie Cup game at Ellis Park.

While the Lions man-handled the Sharks in a physical contest, Simelane’s performance ensured their second try scored by fullback Tiaan Swanepoel, and with the hosts scoring the only two tries of the match, the Lions surged into second place on the log ahead of the Sharks.

Having trailed by eight points at half-time, the Sharks started the second half with vigour and reduced the Lions’ lead to 14-9 after the home team were caught off-side at the ruck and were duly penalised by the kicking boot of Sharks pivot Curwin Bosch.

It wasn’t the greatest of spectacles but the intensity was sky-high with both teams vying for a potential home playoff.

Though the Sharks had their fair share of withdrawals prior to the game, the Lions also suffered with the late withdrawals of prop Sti Sithole and star flank Vincent Tshituka.

Dylan Smith came in for Sithole and Wilhelm van der Sluys was introduced on the flank, adding a lot of bulk to the home team.

Scorers

Lions: Tries: Courtnall Skosan, Tiaan Swanepoel. Conversions: Elton Jantjies (1). Penalties: Jantjies (3), Swanepoel (2)

Sharks: Penalties: Bosch (4)

