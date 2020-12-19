Battle of the flyhalves: It’s Jantjies v Bosch as Lions host Sharks

Springbok flyhalves Elton Jantjies and Curwin Bosch will take centre stage at Ellis Park when the Lions and Sharks draw the battle lines in their playoff defining Currie Cup clash on Saturday night.

Both teams are on a high after the Lions dismantled the Cheetahs and the Sharks stopped the Bulls in their tracks last week.

The two flyhalves – Jantjies, the Lions captain, and Bosch, the Sharks’ sharpshooter – will be key in this battle, with scoreboard dominance being vital in likely wet underfoot conditions.

Being 10 points adrift of the log-leading Bulls who are on 35, the Lions could leap-frog both Western Province (26) and the Sharks (28) into second spot if they can record their fourth straight win.

A victory for the Lions is probably more crucial, with their trip to Loftus next week cast in doubt after the Bulls game against Griquas was canned this week due to Covid.

The Lions also have history against them and haven’t beaten the Sharks in the Currie Cup since 2016, with the Durbanites having won the last five games between the two sides.

In addition, the Sharks had the Lions’ number by winning a tight game 19-16 in the recent Super Rugby Unlocked competition in Durban.

The Lions’ two veteran Boks, prop Jannie du Plessis and lock Willem Alberts, could again play crucial roles for the home team, while flank Jaco Kriel showed last week he was regaining the form which made him such a star a few seasons back.

The battle on the ground between Kriel and the Sharks’ star flank, Dylan Richardson, could also play a major role in the outcome of the game.

The Sharks, however, have suffered some telling blows, with prop Thomas du Toit, both locks Ruben van Heerden and Hyron Andrews, as well as hooker Dan Jooste all being unavailable for the game.

But tighthead Michael Kumbirai, a former Province player, performed well for the Sharks when he replaced Du Toit last weekend and a big scrum battle is expected.

“It’s going to be tough. We expect them to be hungry and I think it’s going to be a really good game,” said Kumbirai.

On Friday afternoon the Lions were still unsure whether Sti Sithole or Dylan Smith would be wearing the No 1 jumper, but Kumbirai believed it would have little impact on the Lions scrum.

“The Lions have a really good scrum,” he said.

“Their set-piece has been a strength of theirs and that’s going to be a great battle.”

Lions: Tiaan Swanepoel; Stean Pienaar,

Wandisile Simelane, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies (capt), André Warner, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka/Wilhelm van der Sluys, Jaco Kriel, Marvin Orie, Willem Alberts, Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole/Dylan Smith.

Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Ruan

Dreyer, Wiehahn Herbst, Reinhard Nothnagel, Roelof Smit, Morné van den Berg, Burger Odendaal, Jamba Ulengo, Carlu Sadie, Manuel Rass.

Sharks: Manie Libbok, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Marius Louw, Yaw

Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Sanele Nohamba, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Dylan Richardson, Aston Fortuin, JJ van der Mescht, Michael Kumbirai, Kerron van Vuuren, Ox Nche.

Bench: Fez Mbatha, Mzamo Majola, John-Hubert Meyer, Thembelani Bholi, James Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jeremy Ward.

Kickoff: 7pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.