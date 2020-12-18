Currie Cup 18.12.2020 09:50 pm

Cheetahs scrape past Pumas to snatch crucial Currie Cup victory

Rudolph Jacobs
Cheetahs scrape past Pumas to snatch crucial Currie Cup victory

William Small-Smith scores a try for the Cheetahs in their clash with the Pumas. Picture: Gallo Images

Following torrential rain earlier in the day, the wet underfoot conditions resulted in slippery handling and a lot of territorial kicking.

The Cheetahs took control in the last 20 minutes to secure their opening Currie Cup win, defeating the Pumas 35-31 in a 10-try thriller in Nelspruit on Friday night.

After an initial dogfight, the visitors overturned a deficit of 17-7, and while each team scored five tries, goal-kicking cost the Pumas.

The hosts ultimately converted just three of eight attempts and they lost steam in the final quarter of the game.

Though Pumas No 8 Willie Engelbrecht initially had a blinder of a game, he also cost his team with a late yellow card.

Following torrential rain earlier in the day, the wet underfoot conditions resulted in slippery handling and a lot of territorial kicking, but the Cheetahs held on to earn crucial points in defence of their title.

Scorers

Pumas: Tries: Simon Westraadt, Le Roux Roets, Daniel Maartens, Willie Engelbrecht, AJ le Roux. Conversions: Devon Williams (1), Ginter Smuts (2).

Cheetahs: Tries: William Small-Smith, Andisa Ntsila (2), Louis van der Westhuizen, Tian Meyer. Conversions: Frans Steyn (5).

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.


MOST POPULAR

PAST 24 HOURS PAST WEEK
Loading Posts...
{{ index + 1 }}


EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa 2020: The year the Hawks finally buried their talons in govt corruption

Celebs & viral Norma Mngoma willing to appear before State Capture Commission

Courts Trevor Manuel welcomes appeal court’s finding on EFF’s appeal

Government No use of rivers and dams either this summer, says water department

Currie Cup Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled



today in print

Read Today's edition