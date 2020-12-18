Cheetahs scrape past Pumas to snatch crucial Currie Cup victory

The Cheetahs took control in the last 20 minutes to secure their opening Currie Cup win, defeating the Pumas 35-31 in a 10-try thriller in Nelspruit on Friday night.

After an initial dogfight, the visitors overturned a deficit of 17-7, and while each team scored five tries, goal-kicking cost the Pumas.

The hosts ultimately converted just three of eight attempts and they lost steam in the final quarter of the game.

Though Pumas No 8 Willie Engelbrecht initially had a blinder of a game, he also cost his team with a late yellow card.

Following torrential rain earlier in the day, the wet underfoot conditions resulted in slippery handling and a lot of territorial kicking, but the Cheetahs held on to earn crucial points in defence of their title.

Scorers

Pumas: Tries: Simon Westraadt, Le Roux Roets, Daniel Maartens, Willie Engelbrecht, AJ le Roux. Conversions: Devon Williams (1), Ginter Smuts (2).

Cheetahs: Tries: William Small-Smith, Andisa Ntsila (2), Louis van der Westhuizen, Tian Meyer. Conversions: Frans Steyn (5).

