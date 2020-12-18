Sharks take a knock as missing forwards push them back

The log-leading Bulls may have had the disappointment of having their Currie Cup game this weekend cancelled due to Covid-19, but the Sharks are facing problems of their own, having to take on the Lions at Ellis Park on Saturday with four of their tight five missing.

Hooker Dan Jooste and lock Ruben van Heerden have both tested positive for Covid-19, while tighthead prop Thomas du Toit has a rib injury and lock Hyron Andrews is missing for personal reasons. Michael Kumbirai will hopefully pick up from where he left off as Du Toit’s replacement last weekend, while hooker Kerron van Vuuren and lock JJ van der Mescht have both featured in the starting line-up already this season so their promotions are no big deal.

Former Bulls lock Aston Fortuin, meanwhile, will make his debut for the Sharks in the No 5 jersey, replacing Andrews, who is unavailable due to a family bereavement.

“These sort of changes are always disruptive and Ruben, Hyron and Thomas have all been playing really good rugby, while Dan was outstanding last weekend,” said Sharks coach Sean Everitt.

“But JJ has had game time and it’s going to be exciting for Aston coming in next to him, Michael is back from his heroics last weekend and Kerron obviously comes in as well. It’s a nice opportunity for the guys, but they have had game time before.

“Travelling while there is so much Covid around is a concern and this weekend is a challenge because we don’t know who will be with us on the aeroplane to Johannesburg or who will be with us in the hotel. To play the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein next week we will be chartering our own flight, which means you spend a lot less time at the airport, but this weekend we just have to make sure the guys adhere to the protocols.”

Despite losing four tight forwards, Everitt has once again gone with a 6-2 split on the bench due to the expected heavy conditions at altitude.

“We know there could be showers at some stage, so it’s going to be a heavy field and it’s difficult playing on the highveld anyway. That’s why we’ve gone with a 6-2 bench,” he said.

“It is a 7pm kickoff though, so fortunately we won’t be in the highveld sun. But we enjoy playing ball-in-hand and some of our best rugby has been played away from home, so hopefully it will be a dry ball.

“I wanted to reward the performance over the Bulls as well and ensure some continuity, but apart from needing speed around the field against the Lions at Ellis Park, we’re going to need fresh legs for the last 30 minutes because that is when the Lions score most of their tries.”

Sharks: Manie Libbok, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Marius Louw, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Sanele Nohamba, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Dylan Richardson, Aston Fortuin, JJ van der Mescht, Michael Kumbirai, Kerron van Vuuren, Ox Nche.

Bench: Fez Mbatha, Mzamo Majola, John-Hubert Meyer, Thembelani Bholi, James Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jeremy Ward.

