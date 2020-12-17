Lions ‘have a plan’ to contain Sharks playmaker Curwin Bosch

The Lions have a plan in place for the Sharks’ big match-winner and flyhalf Curwin Bosch when the two teams meet on Saturday in a crucial Currie Cup clash at Ellis Park.

During the team announcement on Thursday, captain Elton Jantjies acknowledged that Bosch was very good against the Bulls last weekend, but he said the Lions had an idea or two of how to contain him.

“We definitely have a plan in place for the Sharks and Curwin is somebody who gets great distances with his kicking, but there are definite areas we have looked at in terms of their game,” Jantjies said.

The Lions’ biggest focus, however, was on themselves, according to the skipper, and how they could improve as a group.

“Our squad is at this point in a good space and we just want to keep on going and take a lot of inspiration out of our training sessions,” Jantjies said.

Lions coach Cash van Rooyen admitted they were at a crucial stage of their campaign, lying just three points adrift of the second-placed Sharks.

“There are three games left for us and it’s our final home game, so we are keen to keep the continuity going and for the guys to bring it this weekend,” Van Rooyen said.

“The log is nice and congested and after this weekend we play away at Loftus and in Nelspruit, and we realise it will be a big game.”

While the Lions named an unchanged starting team, there was uncertainty over prop Sti Sithole and flank Vincent Tshituka, who were carrying niggles and had been bracketed with Dylan Smith and Wilhelm van der Sluys.

“They will both have to undergo late fitness tests, but we have faith in Dylan, and Wilhelm will slot in at No 7 as Willem Alberts has been doing very well for us at lock,” said Van Rooyen.

Though prop Carlu Sadie had been named as back-up on the bench, he might only be considered from Monday after returning from his honeymoon and being busy with rehab, while centre Burger Odendaal and wing Jamba Ulengo were back in the mix.

“Burger (returning from a calf niggle) brings a nice calmness with him as well as sound leadership, but in the same breath Dan Kriel was really good against the Cheetahs and we know he maybe just brings that little bit of a difference to us,” said Van Rooyen.

It helped, however, to have Odendaal back on the bench, Van Rooyen admitted.

“We know he will make a difference so it was a strong consideration to bring Burger back, but Dan and Wandi (Simelane) were good last weekend.”

Lions: Tiaan Swanepoel; Stean Pienaar,

Wandisile Simelane, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan, Elton Jantjies (captain), André Warner, Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka/Wilhelm van der Sluys, Jaco Kriel, Marvin Orie, Willem Alberts, Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole/Dylan Smith.

Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Ruan

Dreyer, Wiehahn Herbst, Reinhard Nothnagel, Roelof Smit, Morné van den Berg, Burger Odendaal, Jamba Ulengo, Carlu Sadie, Manuel Rass.

