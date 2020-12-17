Sharks bulk up for Currie Cup clash with the Lions

After beating the high-riding Bulls at Kings Park last weekend and maintaining a 100% success rate at home for 2020, the Sharks are back on the road knowing that a similarly intense and committed 80-minute performance will be required against a rejuvenated Lions side showing consistently good form of late to keep their unblemished record in the competition.

The teams meet at Ellis Park at 7pm on Saturday evening.

The Sharks have a game in hand, having won both of their fixtures in the Currie Cup, knowing that a win on Saturday will hamper the Bulls’ title hopes as they chase down a five point gap on the log.

The Lions are three points adrift in fourth place and given their form of late after a slow start to their Super Rugby Unlocked campaign, must be considered highly dangerous opposition.

Sharks coach Sean Everitt has made a few changes to his side this week.

Kerron van Vuuren is back as the starting hooker with the impressive Michael Kumbirai named as the tighthead prop after the loss of Thomas du Toit to a rib injury sustained in the Sharks’ 32-29 victory over the Bulls in Durban last weekend.

JJ van der Mescht and Aston Fortuin form a new second row partnership in an otherwise unchanged starting line-up captained by Lukhanyo Am.

The 114kg Fortuin has turned out for the Bulls and more recently with the Southern Kings and combined with the 120kg Van der Mescht, adds bulk and strength to the pack.

Returning to the side and playing off the bench are front row replacements Fez Mbatha, Mzamo Majola and John Hubert-Meyer, while loose forward James Venter is another welcome returnee after missing recent action.

Sharks: Manie Libbok, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Marius Louw, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Sanele Nohamba, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco venter, Dylan Richardson, Aston Fortuin, JJ van der Mescht, Michael Kumbirai, Kerron van Vurren, Ox Nche. Bench: Fezokuhle Mbatha, Mzamo Majola, John Hubert-Meyer, Thembelani Bholi, James Venter, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jeremy Ward

