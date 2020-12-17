Currie Cup 17.12.2020 09:42 am

Covid strikes again: Griquas, Bulls match cancelled

Sports Staff
Players and management members of the Bulls have tested positive for the coronavirus, forcing the Currie Cup game against Griquas in Kimberley to be called off. Picture: Getty Images

Players as well as management from the team from Pretoria returned positive results from testing earlier this week.

The Currie Cup fourth round match between Griquas and the Bulls, scheduled for Tafel Lager Park in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon, has been cancelled in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The decision was taken on Thursday morning after players and management from the Bulls returned positive tests for COVID-19 this week.

As a result of the cancellation of the match, the encounter will be declared a draw and the teams will each receive two log points.

The other two Currie Cup matches scheduled for this weekend between the Pumas and Cheetahs in Nelspruit on Friday, and the Lions v the Sharks in Durban on Saturday are unaffected.

This is the fourth game since rugby resumed some weeks ago that has been cancelled because of COVID-19.

The recent Proteas T20- series between South Africa and England was also called off after players in both camps tested positive for the coronavirus.

