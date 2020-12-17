Roaring Lions taking the Currie Cup ‘one game at a time’ – Sithole

Despite a dream run of three straight Currie Cup wins, the Lions are not jumping the gun by thinking they already have a playoff spot sewn up.

That’s according to burly loosehead prop Sti Sithole, who has been a rock at scrum time for the Joburg team.

Sithole may meet his match this weekend when the Lions host the Sharks, where he will be opposing the Springbok “tank” Thomas du Toit.

Having a bye in the final round, the Lions have only two away games left – against the Bulls and the Pumas – after this weekend.

“We are thrilled with our three wins on the trot and hopefully we can win the remainder of our games,” said Sithole.

“We are not thinking too far ahead though and I use the cliché that we are ‘taking it one game at a time’ and focusing on improving with each session and game,” he added.

The 27-year-old Sithole previously played for Western Province and the Southern Kings, before racking up 59 games for the Lions since 2017 in various competitions.

“Things have been going really well for us in the set-pieces and especially in the scrums,” said Sithole, who’s birth name is Sithembiso.

After a disruptive Super Rugby Unlocked campaign, Sithole said it had required a lot of hard work and analysis heading into the Currie Cup.

“The secret as to why we are now clicking is just a matter of synergy,” said Sithole.

“The more we scrum and play together, the more we get a feel for one another and I think it’s really coming together and showing.

“It is starting to come together for us as a team, so it’s good to have this momentum,” he said.

He said to be playing over the festive season and having a Boxing Day game at Loftus against the Bulls, was purely a “mindset thing”.

“We haven’t played rugby for half of the year and when we get a chance to play, we grab it with both hands, no matter what time of year it is.”

To be playing over the holiday period, Sithole admitted the players miss their families, especially the ones that stay far away, but said the sacrifice would be worth it.

“This is what needs to be done in order for us to have a proper rugby season and for SA Rugby to move forward.

“We know we have all got to make sacrifices because of the pandemic,” said Sithole.

