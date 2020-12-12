Lions power past the Cheetahs to keep playoff hopes alive

The Lions ran in five tries to register a deserved 39-23 win against the Cheetahs in a round three Currie Cup match in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

It was the first meeting between the teams this season after their match in the Super Rugby Unlocked competition was cancelled because of Covid cases in the Lions squad.

The win ensured the Lions maintained their position in fourth place in the standings with 25 points, while the Cheetahs stayed fifth with 17 points, but they do have a game in hand.

With not too many games to go though the Cheetahs face an uphill battle if they are going to make the last four and play for a place in the final.

The Lions were in scintillating form at times and followed up their win at Ellis Park last weekend against Western Province with an equally strong showing on this occasion.

Andre Warner, the scrumhalf who joined the Bulls last year after not getting much game time in Pretoria and who has had to wait for his chance at the Lions, scored two tries for the team from Joburg.

Warner, who has had to play behind Ross Cronje and Krappie van der Merwe for much of the last season, dotted down in the 41st and 48th minutes.

After initially going behind, the Lions dominated much of the encounter. Up front and at the back, their slick handling and fast-paced game, combined with power up front, proved too much for the men from Bloemfontein.

Veterans Jannie du Plessis and Willem Alberts also got their names on the scoreboard, as did lock Marvin Orie.

For the Cheetahs replacements Ruben de Haas and Marnus van der Merwe scored tries.

Scorers

Cheetahs: Tries: Ruben de Haas, Marnus van der Merwe; Conversions: Tian Schoeman (2); Penalties: Schoeman (2), Frans Steyn

Lions: Tries: Willem Alberts, Andre Warner (2), Jannie du Plessis, Marvin Orie; Conversions: Elton Jantjies (4); Penalties: Jantjies (2)

