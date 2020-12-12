Bosch’s moment of magic helps Sharks down Bulls in thriller

The Sharks versus Bulls Currie Cup match in Durban was a match-up between two of the best flyhalves in the country in Morne Steyn and Curwin Bosch and in the end it came down to two kicks at the death.

Bosch produced a moment of magic, displaying his great vision, as he spotted the Bulls were too narrow in defence after some grinding attacks by the Sharks and put in a superb crosskick for Yaw Penxe to cross for the try that gave the Sharks a 30-29 lead. Bosch then scudded the conversion over to stretch that to 32-29.

The Bulls spent the remaining time piling on the pressure in Sharks’ territory. But the home side defended brilliantly and had a scrum feed after the final hooter. In a dramatic twist, the Bulls pack mounted one last massive effort winning a scrum penalty.

But Steyn, who had been as accomplished as ever during the match, missed the kick for the draw, one he would normally expect to get.

It was a thrilling end to a pulsating game, with the Sharks deserving victory for the tremendous hunger and determination they showed if for nothing else.

The first half was dominated by two absurd yellow cards for accidental head clashes to Sharks centre Marius Louw and then, six minutes later, to Bulls prop Jacques van Rooyen.

There was also a kicking battle between the sides, with the Bulls on top at first, before the Sharks held the advantage in the second quarter.

Bosch kicked three penalties before the Sharks claimed the first try as fullback Manie Libbok sniped through a tiny gap and his reverse-flip inside found centre Lukhanyo Am, and he had plenty of space against a Bulls defence that had not set, cruising over for a 14-9 halftime lead.

The Bulls found top gear in the third quarter, scoring tries by flank Marco van Staden, from close range, and by centre Cornal Hendricks, who rounded off an impressive period of play in style.

The Bulls were leading 29-20 and the momentum seemed to have turned. But they made mistakes at the restarts and first replacement hooker Kerron van Vuuren scored from a maul for the Sharks, and then came Bosch’s moment of magic.

Points scorers

Sharks: Tries – Lukhanyo Am, Kerron van Vuuren, Yaw Penxe. Conversion – Curwin Bosch. Penalties – Bosch (5).

Bulls: Tries – Marco van Staden, Cornal Hendricks. Conversions – Morne Steyn (2). Penalties – Steyn (5).

