Dobson reveals WP game was nearly called off because of Covid

It was touch-and-go and Friday night’s Currie Cup game between Western Province and the Pumas at Newlands would not go ahead.

Widespread Covid in the Cape and injury issues among Western Province’s tighthead props caused all sorts of problems leading up to the game, ultimately won 28-14 by the home team, revealed Western Province coach John Dobson.

“An hour or so before kickoff I wasn’t even sure the game would actually take place, which I didn’t share with the players,” revealed Dobson.

Tighthead prop Lee-Marvin Mazibuko was rushed into the starting lineup at the eleventh hour after Springbok prop Frans Malherbe fell ill.

ALSO READ: Money talks: The days of being loyal to one team are long gone

“I’m not comfortable saying who has Covid and who not, but we had some staff issues in the week. Frans is just ill,” said Dobson.

“But there are other players who are either positive or have been isolated, and a couple of tighthead props are in that position,” he said.

Dobson assured Malherbe wasn’t affected by Covid, but the World Cup winner will be re-tested as he had a high temperature on Friday.

Malherbe wasn’t allowed near the stadium on Friday and after being ruled out of the game at the last minute Dobson wasn’t even able to call up a club player, because he would have to be Covid-tested first.

“Lee-Marvin hasn’t played 80 minutes of rugby for years and he hasn’t played a game since lockdown so his being out there was exceptional,” said Dobson.

The Province boss further revealed that three other tightheads – Leon Lyons, Sazi Sandi and Neethling Fouche – were all unavailable, so expecting an uncontracted tighthead to play 80 minutes was a big ask.

“And then we lost our flyhalf Tim Swiel in the first five minutes so in the circumstances we did well, but we didn’t play well, but we showed a lot of character,” said Dobson.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.