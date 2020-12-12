White knows what’s coming from the predictable Sharks

The Bulls are facing stiff opposition in the form of the Sharks – unbeaten at home this year – in their Currie Cup match on Saturday, but coach Jake White says he knows exactly what the home team will bring at Kings Park in Durban.

Due to the thunderstorms expected on Saturday night, the kick-off for the game has been moved forward from 7pm to 2pm, but there could still be some inclement weather about.

“The Sharks have developed a lot, but it’s not that they’ve changed their game plan, they just do what they do a lot better,” White said this week.

“They will not play in their own half, they will kick to you and wait for you to make mistakes. They will kick to us and we just have to be good enough to catch the ball and play. We know what’s coming and we’ve practised for that and know exactly what to do.

“There’s meant to be rain on the weekend and that will play into their hands. It’s probably going to be tough to win down there, but it’s about how we play after we get the ball. If they kick poorly and we can counter-attack, then we can score some tries. It’s just about how we execute. The only time the Sharks are going to run is when they run on to the field.”

ALSO READ: Money talks: The days of being loyal to one team are long gone

For his part, Sharks coach Sean Everitt also felt he had a good idea about what he will be facing from the Bulls.

“The Bulls have got a really good set-piece, they have recruited quite a formidable pack and they have certainly performed. But their forwards and backs combine well and they’ve scored some great tries. They are the form team,” Everitt said.

If the rain does start sweeping down on to Kings Park from the Kloof area then White believes it could also bring his intimidating pack more into play.

“If it rains then there’s going to be a lot more forward play used to get into the 22s. We have a strong and trusted pack that has dominated in most games and we must carry on using the maul if we’re scoring tries from that, we’ve been very good at that. The Sharks have gone with a 6-2 bench, which makes me proud.

“It means they see the Bulls as they used to be in the old days, it means we are doing something right if they feel they need 14 forwards. We will be up for the challenge.

“The Bulls like going there and we have beaten them by 90 points in our last two games. I’m sure the conditions will be as difficult for them as they are for us,” White said.

The Bulls however have a five-year losing streak in Durban and the Sharks are likely to up their game as the pressure for semi-final places builds.

Teams

Sharks: Manie Libbok, Sbu Nkosi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Marius Louw, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Sanele Nohamba, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Dylan Richardson, Hyron Andrews, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Dan Jooste, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, Michael Kumbirai, JJ van der Mescht, Thembelani Bholi, Phendulani Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jeremy Ward.

Bulls: David Kriel, Marnus Potgieter, Stedman Gans, Cornal Hendricks, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Morné Steyn, Ivan van Zyl, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Arno Botha, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Trevor Nyakane, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen. Bench: Schalk Erasmus, Gerhard Steenekamp, Mornay Smith, Sintu Manjezi, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Marco Jansen van Vuren.

Kickoff: 2pm.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.