Scrappy first win for Province against gutsy Pumas

Western Province finally got the monkey off their backs with their first, albeit scrappy, Currie Cup win over the energetic Pumas at Newlands on Friday night, though they hardly looked like title contenders.

Scoring their fourth try on the stroke of full-time, the 28-14 victory temporarily moved Province into second position on the log above the Sharks, ahead of Saturday’s matches, but they could hardly be happy with the inept performance in which the Pumas deserved credit for their tigerish defence and physical approach.

Leading just 8-5 at the break, the hosts breathed slightly easier after scoring their second try through wing Angelo Davids quickly after the start of the second half, and the second 40 minutes was always going to be about whether the Pumas could last the distance.

Province suffered a setback prior to kick-off after Springbok prop Frans Malherbe woke up ill on Friday morning and was replaced by Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, with Kwenzo Blose coming on to the bench.

The teams also had to deal with wet underfoot conditions after heavy rains on the morning of the match, and although it wasn’t raining at the start of the game, it still made conditions

challenging, especially at scrum time.

The Pumas also made life difficult for Province with their energy and

physical approach from their big locks in captain Pieter Jansen van Vuren and Le Roux Roets.

The Pumas, however, were set back with a yellow card to Roets in the 33rd minute, and they ultimately had to settle for defeat.

Scorers

Western Province: Tries: Scarra Ntubeni (2), Angelo Davids, Steven Kitshoff. Conversion: Kade Wolhuter. Penalties: Wolhuter (2)

Pumas: Try: Erich Cronje. Penalties: Devon Williams (3)

