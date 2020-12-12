Cheetahs single out Orie as the key man in clash with the Lions

Springbok lock Marvin Orie just might turn out to be the Lions’ go-to man in Saturday’s key Currie Cup clash against the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein.

Orie has been identified by none other than Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie as a possible threat to his team. It is the first time the teams will meet since the Cheetahs won the Currie Cup final 31-28 in the City of Roses last year, holding off a late Lions fightback.

The Cheetahs had an off-day in the lineouts against the Bulls last weekend at Loftus, but with the return of hooker Jacques du Toit for Reinach Venter, Fourie believed that problem had been dealt with.

“We know it’s really important to get quality ball against the Lions; they are a dangerous team from turnover ball,” said Fourie.

“Marvin Orie is a very good lineout jumper and he is a quality lineout contester as well, so they will come hard at us and they will feel they can put our lineout under pressure,” added Fourie.

For the Cheetahs to put the 40-13 loss at Loftus to bed, they will need their big-game players like veteran centre Frans Steyn to come to the party.

Steyn looked like an ageing former star at Loftus and struggled to keep up with the pace of the game and didn’t always make the best of decisions.

But the return of flyhalf Tian Schoeman could make the world of difference after he was withdrawn due to flu at the eleventh hour last week.

The Lions will be high on confidence after their morale-boosting win over Western Province but it will be interesting to see if fullback Tiaan Swanepoel continues with the goal-kicking, following his good day out with the boot last week.

The Cheetahs have won four of the last five games between the teams in Bloemfontein, with the last two decided by three points or less. It will boil down to who is the most desperate.

Meanwhile, the Cheetahs announced on Friday that Izak van der Westhuizen will replace the departing Corniel van Zyl as their forward coach.

TEAMS

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, William Small-Smith, Howard Mnisi, Frans Steyn, Malcolm Jaer, Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer, Jeandré Rudolph, Aidon Davis, Andisa Ntsila, Carl Wegner (capt), Ian Groenewald, Khutha Mchunu, Jacques du Toit, Boan Venter. Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Cameron Dawson, Erich de Jager, Reniel Hugo, Victor Sekekete, Ruben de Haas, Reinhardt Fortuin, Dries Swanepoel.

Lions: Tiaan Swanepoel; Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies (capt), André Warner; Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Willem Alberts, Marvin Orie, Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Dylan Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Reinhard Nothnagel, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Morne van den Berg, Manuel Rass, Roelof Smit.

Kickoff: 4.30pm.

