Province desperate for first win to stay in Currie Cup contention

With an abundance of talent and depth at their disposal, it’s almost surreal that Western Province are still in search of their first Currie Cup win heading into round three of the competition.

Desperately looking for a spark after losing their opening two games against the Bulls and the Lions, Province are nonetheless still well placed in third position on the log after points were carried over from the recently concluded Super Rugby Unlocked competition.

Hosting the Pumas at Newlands tonight, Province could move up to second position ahead of the Sharks’ game against the log-leading Bulls in Durban tomorrow.

Province coach John Dobson, however, feels they will be “in real trouble” if they don’t get the result tonight, though this shouldn’t prove too tough as the Pumas have been decimated by injuries.

The Pumas, for instance, have lost their three top flyhalves to injury – Eddie Fouche, Neil Marais and Fiela Boshoff – which has forced Stonehouse to field fullback Devon Williams in the No 10 jersey.

For this game, however, Williams has been moved to the bench to make way for the young 18-year-old former Helpmekaar College pupil Tiaan Botes who was on the bench last weekend.

According to Stonehouse it didn’t go too well with Williams in the 45-10 defeat to the Sharks in Durban in his first No 10 outing, but he was much better in the 22-17 win over Griquas in Nelspruit last week.

Province, meanwhile, will be looking for more than a win this evening, with their attack in the backline looking particularly blunt in their last two matches.

Dobson is fielding a new centre combination in Rikus Pretorius and Michel Haznar after Dan du Plessis and Ruhan Nel failed to provide the spark in their narrow loss to the Lions at Ellis Park last week.

Province also couldn’t complain that they didn’t have enough ball in Johannesburg after dominating first-half territory and possession, but they seemed to run out of ideas against the well-organised defence of the Lions.

They can expect some passionate resistance from the Pumas, but with all respect, the visitors simply don’t have the firepower to compete against the big guns, especially away from home.

Teams

Western Province: Damian Willemse, Angelo Davids, Michal Haznar, Rikus Pretorius, Tristan Leyds, Tim Swiel, Paul de Wet, Jaco Coetzee, Ernst van Rhyn, Siya Kolisi (capt), David Meihuizen, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Scarra Ntubeni, Steven Kitshoff. Bench (from): Bongi Mbonambi, Ali Vermaak, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Chris van Zyl, Johan du Toit, Herschel Jantjies, Kade Wolhuter, Dan du Plessis, Kwenzo Blose, Marcel Theunissen, Sihle Njezula.

Pumas: Tapiwa Mafura, Luther Obi, Erich Cronje, Ali Mgijima, Ruwellyn Isbell, Tiaan Botes, Chriswill September, Willie Engelbrecht, Darrien Landsberg, Daniel Maartens, Pieter Jansen van Vuren (capt), Le Roux Roets, Ignatius Prinsloo, Simon Westraadt, Morgan Naude. Bench: Marko Janse van Rensburg, Wikus Groenewald, Brandon Valentyn, Ewart Potgieter, Ginter Smuts, Devon Williams, Japie Kleinhans, Liam Hendricks.

Kick-off: 7pm

