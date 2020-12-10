Lions lose Odendaal, give veteran prop Du Plessis a start against Cheetahs

The Lions have lost one of their best attacking weapons in centre Burger Odendaal on the eve of their vital Currie Cup match with the Cheetahs in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Coach Cash van Rooyen, who made three changes to the team that recorded a narrow win against Western Province at Ellis Park last weekend, has replace Odendaal with Dan Kriel, with Manny Rass moving on to the bench.

“It’s a big blow, but Burger has a tight calf muscle and we decided not to risk him otherwise we could have lost him for the entire season,” said Van Rooyen just before the team departed for Bloemfontein on Thursday.

With tighthead prop Carlu Sadie still not available after getting married last weekend, veteran Jannie du Plessis will get a rare chance to start against his former province, with Ruan Dreyer dropping to the bench.

“It’s great to return to Bloemfontein for the first time since last year’s Currie Cup final. We have some good memories from visiting there, but some not so good ones, too. We are excited for the challenge,” said Van Rooyen.

Van Rooyen has also rotated his scrumhalves with Andre Warner starting this week and Krappie van den Berg named on the bench.

“I’ve mentioned it before but we like to rotate our No 9s and after Ross Cronje started last week, it’s now Andre’s turn with Krappie warming the bench,” he said.

Four players from the starting line-up who were in action against the Cheetahs in the Currie Cup final in Bloemfontein last year will again feature. They are prop Dylan Smith, lock Marvin Orie, centre Wandisile Simelane and wing Stean Pienaar.

Hooker Jan-Henning Campher, lock Wilhelm van der Sluys and No 8 Len Massyn were on the bench that day.

Prop Wiehahn Herbst and wing Rabz Maxwane will travel to Bloemfontein as back-up.

Van Rooyen said his players would need the same “calm heads and big hearts” which were evident in the last 40 minutes against Province last week if they were to also knock over the Cheetahs.

“We know what the log positions of the teams are. We don’t have much option but to be desperate.

“It was a special occasion to beat Province at home, but since Sunday night we have turned our focus to the Cheetahs,” said Van Rooyen.

Lions: Tiaan Swanepoel; Stean Pienaar, Wandisile Simelane, Dan Kriel, Courtnall Skosan; Elton Jantjies (capt), André Warner; Len Massyn, Vincent Tshituka, Jaco Kriel, Willem Alberts, Marvin Orie, Jannie du Plessis, Jaco Visagie, Sti Sithole. Bench: Jan-Henning Campher, Dylan Smith, Ruan Dreyer, Reinhard Nothnagel, Wilhelm van der Sluys, Morne van den Berg, Manuel Rass, Roelof Smit.

