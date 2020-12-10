Potgieter to debut for Bulls, Kriel back to fullback

Marnus Potgieter will earn his first start of the Currie Cup on the right wing when the Bulls take on the Sharks in a round three match in Durban on Saturday.

Bulls Director of Rugby, Jake White, has made two positional changes to the backline with David Kriel and Kurt-Lee Arendse reverting back to fullback and left wing respectively.

In the first of two change to the forwards Ruan Nortje returns at lock with Sintu Manjezi providing cover from the bench. The second sees Jacques van Rooyen getting back into the number 1 jumper after serving his one week ban for a red card against Western Province.

Schalk Erasmus makes a welcomed return as the replacement hooker and will earn his Bulls debut in the Currie Cup should he take the field. Young Mornay Smith is also expected to earn his first cap of the season as front row cover.

The final change among the replacements is Marco Jansen van Vuren as the utility back option.

“The Sharks have been the in-form team from earlier this year and will be looking to get one over us,” said White.

“Durban is never an easy place to play and coupled with the humidity our job becomes that much harder. However, we are confident in our style of play and we know exactly what we need to do come Saturday.”

Kick-off is 7pm.

Bulls: David Kriel, Marnus Potgieter, Stedman Gans, Cornal Hendricks, Kurt-Lee Arendse, Morné Steyn, Ivan van Zyl, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Arno Botha, Marco van Staden, Ruan Nortje, Walt Steenkamp, Trevor Nyakane, Johan Grobbelaar, Jacques van Rooyen. Bench: Schalk Erasmus, Gerhard Steenekamp, Mornay Smith, Sintu Manjezi, Nizaam Carr, Embrose Papier, Chris Smith, Marco Jansen van Vuren.

