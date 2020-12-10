Am back to lead Sharks against the Bulls

The Sharks will use this weekend’s Currie Cup clash against the log-leading Bulls as an opportunity to present their case and test their position on the points table.

And the good news for head coach Sean Everitt is Rugby World Cup winner Lukhanyo Am is back in the fold, the centre taking back the captaincy from Jeremy Ward for this clash on Saturday night.

There are other changes to the team. Daniel Jooste takes over from Kerron van Vuuren in a rotational switch at hooker while Henco Venter and Sikhumbuzo Notshe are both back in the loose-forward trio and Sbu Nkosi gets a start and will add his own brand of firepower to the exciting backline.

Everitt has also opted for a forward-dominated bench with a six-two split in expectation of the physicality the Bulls will bring to the game.

Tighthead prop Thomas du Toit said the battle with the Bulls would be intense.

“As always with the Bulls, we feel that we really need to up our game. They have been playing great rugby and it shows (on the log).

“We know we need to deliver our best performance if we want to beat these guys, that’s going to be vital.”

“It’s an absolutely massive game for us this weekend, one we’re very excited about.”

Sharks: Manie Libbok, Sbu Nkowsi, Lukhanyo Am (capt), Marius Louw, Yaw Penxe, Curwin Bosch, Sanele Nohamba, Sikhumbuzo Notshe, Henco Venter, Dylan Richardson, Hyron Andrews, Ruben van Heerden, Thomas du Toit, Dan Jooste, Ox Nche. Bench: Kerron van Vuuren, Mzamo Majola, Michael Kumbirai, JJ van der Mescht, Thembelani Bholi, Phepsi Buthelezi, Jaden Hendrikse, Jeremy Ward

