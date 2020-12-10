There are no ‘bad vibes’ as Cheetahs prepare for Lions visit

There are no “bad vibes” between them and the Lions, insisted Cheetahs coach Hawies Fourie on Thursday.

The teams will meet in a Currie Cup match in Bloemfontein on Saturday after their Super Rugby Unlocked game at Ellis Park seven weeks ago was called off because of Covid cases in the Lions team.

“We were disappointed with how it all happened, so close to the kickoff,” said Fourie on Thursday. The match was called off hours before it was scheduled to be played.

“It’s now water under the bridge. It happened some time ago now and I don’t think either of the two teams will focus much on that,” said Fourie.

Fourie, who’s made five changes to his team, said it was important to now bag as many points as possible, with four teams set to fight it out for three playoff spots. The Blue Bulls look assured of reaching the semifinals.

“There’s not a lot between us and the Lions, Western Province and the Sharks,” admitted Fourie.

One of the significant changes made by Fourie is on the wing where William Small-Smith replaces Rhyno Smith.

“William has played more on the wing than at centre and we felt that with Elton Jantjies in there and kicking very well, including those cross-kicks for the wings, William is better suited out wide. He is strong defensively and reads situations very well. Rhyno is happier and more comfortable at fullback.”

Malcolm Jaer has also come in for Rosko Specman, who failed a fitness test, while flank Aidon Davis comes back after sitting out with a calf injury last week.

At hooker Jacques du Toit starts ahead of Reinach Venter, who is going overseas, while flyhalf Tian Schoeman has recovered from the flu which kept him out of the Bulls match.

The bench has also been boosted this week with the return of stalwarts, lock Reniel Hugo and centre Dries Swanepoel.

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, William Small-Smith, Howard Mnisi, Frans Steyn, Malcolm Jaer, Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer, Jeandré Rudolph, Aidon Davis, Andisa Ntsila, Carl Wegner (capt), Ian Groenewald, Khutha Mchunu, Jacques du Toit, Boan Venter. Bench: Marnus van der Merwe, Cameron Dawson, Erich de Jager, Reniel Hugo, Victor Sekekete, Ruben de Haas, Reinhardt Fortuin, Dries Swanepoel.

