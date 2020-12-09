There’s no ‘magic number’ but it’s nearly must-win time for WP

Western Province haven’t quite worked out a “magic number” of log points they need to accumulate to secure a possible home Currie Cup semifinal, according to their coach John Dobson.

After ending on the losing side in their last two matches against the Bulls and the Lions – albeit by slender margins – Province are nevertheless still in third position on the log, just three behind the Sharks.

A positive result on Friday evening against the Pumas, followed by a bye, and another victory on Boxing Day (26 December) against Griquas at Newlands, could drastically alter their situation.

“It’s been a tough two weeks for us, we were leading deep into the games and to lose them was really disappointing,” said Dobson.

“We have four games left and we will probably need to win all of them to edge closer towards a home semifinal scenario.” added the coach.

Province’s last two games of the campaign, which includes a visit to the Cheetahs and a home game against the Sharks, could both be season-defining.

After last weekend’s agonising last-minute loss to the Lions, Dobson said it had actually been a blessing in disguise to have a shortened week ahead of tomorrow’s meeting with the Pumas.

“It’s great to be able to return to the field as quickly as possible and the morale of the group is not dented. But if we don’t get the result this Friday we’ll be in a really tough situation,” said Dobson.

The Province coach made seven changes to the side yesterday, of which three were injury-related, and the balance rotational.

The players not considered this week due to knocks and injuries were centre Ruhan Nel (ankle), eighthman Juarno Augustus (neck/concussion) and the speedy winger Seabelo Senatla, who has a long-term knee injury.

Prop forward Neethling Fouche, who has recovered from a concussion, is among the substitutes, while Nel is expected to be out of action for at least two weeks.

Newcomers to the run-on side include winger Tristan Leyds, scrumhalf Paul de Wet, centres Rikus Pretorius and Michel Haznar, lock David Meihuizen and eighthman Jaco Coetzee.

“We are very happy with Paul’s progress and it is part of the rotation process for our three scrumhalves. Herschel (Jantjies) is getting back into a good space, so he’s capable of making an impact off the bench and should start the next game,” said Dobson.

While the two hookers Bongi Mbonambi and Scarra Ntubeni have been rotated, Dobson said in line with managing their game time, he had no option but to rest players like lock JD Schickerling and centre Dan du Plessis.

“JD and Dan both have simply had too many full games and we wanted to give them a chance to freshen up for the tough games that lie ahead of us,” said Dobson.

Western Province: Damian Willemse, Angelo Davids, Michal Haznar, Rikus Pretorius, Tristan Leyds, Tim Swiel, Paul de Wet, Jaco Coetzee, Ernst van Rhyn, Siya Kolisi (capt), David Meihuizen, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Scarra Ntubeni, Steven Kitshoff. Bench (from): Bongi Mbonambi, Ali Vermaak, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Chris van Zyl, Johan du Toit, Herschel Jantjies, Kade Wolhuter, Dan du Plessis, Kwenzo Blose, Marcel Theunissen, Sihle Njezula.

