WP boss Dobson rings the changes for clash with the Pumas

There are seven changes to the Western Province team for the Currie Cup encounter with the Pumas at Newlands on Friday.

Three of the changes are injury-enforced and the other four are rotational for the third round clash, which kicks off at 7pm.

Injuries to Seabelo Senatla, Ruhan Nel and Juarno Augustus see Tristan Leyds, Michal Haznar and Jaco Coetzee make their first starts in the blue and white hoops of Western Province this season.

Leyds is on the wing, while Haznar will link up in midfield with Rikus Pretorius who is back in the starting line-up. Paul de Wet starts at scrumhalf in the other change to the backline.

In the forward pack Coetzee is at No 8, while the other two changes see lock David Meihuizen and hooker Scarra Ntubeni come into the starting XV.

Western Province coach John Dobson said that his team are looking forward to playing at Newlands again on Friday evening.

“It is a short week for us and we can’t wait to get out there at Newlands and put together an 80-minute performance.

“We are looking forward to seeing what the players coming in can add as we target an accurate display on Friday,” he said.

Western Province have lost their last two games – against the Bulls and Lions, while the Pumas are coming off a win against Griquas.

Western Province: Damian Willemse, Angelo Davids, Michal Haznar, Rikus Pretorius, Tristan Leyds, Tim Swiel, Paul de Wet, Jaco Coetzee, Ernst van Rhyn, Siya Kolisi (capt), David Meihuizen, Salmaan Moerat, Frans Malherbe, Scarra Ntubeni, Steven Kitshoff. Bench (from): Bongi Mbonambi, Ali Vermaak, Lee-Marvin Mazibuko, Chris van Zyl, Johan du Toit, Herschel Jantjies, Kade Wolhuter, Dan du Plessis, Kwenzo Blose, Marcel Theunissen, Sihle Njezula.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.