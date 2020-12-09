Rossouw: It’s a privilege to be a part of the Bulls’ big dreams

Backline coach Chris Rossouw says he is thoroughly enjoying the big dreams of the Bulls organisation, but also their short-term focus and their attention to detail that has seen them score half-a-dozen more tries than any other team this season.

The Bulls have scored 27 tries in eight matches across Super Rugby Unlocked and the Currie Cup, six more than Western Province. They have also only conceded 13 tries, joint best with the Free State Cheetahs, so the Bulls really are a well-balanced outfit.

“I’m really enjoying working under Jake White because of his wisdom and the structures he has put in place,” Rossouw, who was a Western Province stalwart who played five Tests for the Springboks, said.

“We have a clear understanding of how he wants to mix attack with defence and he has given us licence in the system to play what we see in front of us and to show our skills.

“Any vision needs to have short and long-term goals and we have a clear vision of what we want to get right. Our focus is on winning the Currie Cup.”

Rossouw continued: “This organisation – from the board, the sponsors, the investors, the CEO and head coach – has big dreams for the Bulls and the Pro14 in Europe is definitely part of it. I enjoy that there are big dreams and it’s a privilege to be here.

“I’m very grateful that things are going well with the backline and these young guys are maturing every week and developing other areas of their game.”

Rossouw paid tribute to the forward pack which has given the backs a wonderful foundation, as well as the impact of the Sevens players which has been so important for the Bulls.

“A bunch of aspects have had an influence on the success of the backs; we have clarity on the way we want to play and the tight five has given us a great platform, the breakdown has worked well to give us quick ball and the defence has also provided us with opportunities. They are being put under more and more pressure, but these young guys are busy finding their feet.

“Our Sevens players have an unbelievable natural feel for space but the challenge is taking that to XVs, where there is less space but you still have to be effective. The Sevens guys are good people, with great work ethic and skills. In XVs you need to be spectacular and solid in the same game, and it’s unbelievable how those guys have grown in the last five months,” Rossouw said.

