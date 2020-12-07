 
 
Lions not surprised by Swanepoel’s big kicking boot

Currie Cup

Five penalties, one from around 65 metres, by the young fullback helped the Joburg side reignite their Currie Cup campaign.

Rudolph Jacobs
07 Dec 2020
08:59:37 AM
Young Lions fullback Tiaan Swanepoel was his team's big hero with five penalties against Western Province in their Currie Cup match at Ellis Park on Saturday. Picture: Getty Images

The big kicking performance by debutant fullback Tiaan Swanepoel against  Western Province at Ellis Park on Saturday didn’t surprise “relieved” Lions coach Cash van Rooyen. Swanepoel – ironically a former Province player – landed the winning penalty in the dying seconds to help the Lions overturn a 19-9 deficit to win the game 22-19. They scored an unanswered 13 points in the last 15 minutes to get their Currie Cup campaign back on track. It was the brilliant kicking performance by Swanepoel – who kicked five from six penalties for 15 points, including one kick that was in the region...





