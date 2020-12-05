Bulls expecting ‘different’ but still fired-up Cheetahs at Loftus

The Cheetahs may have been the only team to beat them this season, but as Bulls coach Jake White pointed out, it is a very different Free State team that is coming to Loftus Versfeld for their Currie Cup match on Saturday and they have to endure a bus ride from Bloemfontein to Pretoria before the game.

The Cheetahs edged the Bulls 19-17 on October 16 at Free State Stadium, but they will be missing eight starters, including five forwards and veteran scrumhalf Ruan Pienaar, from that game on Saturday. The Bulls will also feel that they wasted several opportunities to win that first meeting with the Cheetahs and they have also grown considerably as a team since then, with the confidence of winning Super Rugby Unlocked.

“Free State are a different team, they’ve lost a couple of props in Charles Marais and Luan de Bruin, they’ve lost Oupa Mohoje, Walt Steenkamp (playing for the Bulls now), Junior Pokomela and Jasper Wiese. I know what it’s like – you make a couple of changes to your team and you think you’ve lost your rhythm. Plus to come here they have to spend four, five hours on a bus, like we did going there,” said White.

“So it’s not ideal for the Cheetahs and if there is rain, as forecast, then I think they may be vulnerable at forward. But I’m also wary of them because they are the Currie Cup champions, they are very well coached and they play with tempo and pace. They have such good players that they can do the same game-plan even if they’re missing a lot of guys, and they play with a lot of pride.”

The Cheetahs also had their challenge for the Super Rugby Unlocked title made more difficult by Covid-19 and coach Hawies Fourie has made no bones about his team wanting to launch their defence of the Currie Cup crown in style, after they had a bye on the opening weekend.

White is also resting some first-choice players like wing Travis Ismaiel, scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl, lock Ruan Nortje and tighthead Trevor Nyakane, but he has full confidence in the youngsters replacing them.

With one eye firmly on a European future, the likes of wing Marco Jansen van Vuren, lock Sintu Manjezi, centre Marnus Potgieter and props Gerhard Steenekamp and Jan-Hendrik Wessels will want to start long and successful careers at Loftus Versfeld.

If White is correct and the Bulls do get the ascendancy up front, then their brilliant loose trio of Duane Vermeulen, Marco van Staden and Arno Botha can do serious damage and the Bulls have the backline to capitalise.

Bulls: Kurt-Lee Arendse, David Kriel, Stedman Gans, Cornal Hendricks, Marco Jansen van Vuren, Morné Steyn, Embrose Papier, Duane Vermeulen (capt), Arno Botha, Marco van Staden, Walt Steenkamp, Sintu Manjezi, Marcel van der Merwe, Johan Grobbelaar, Gerhard Steenekamp. Bench: Corniel Els, Jan-Hendrik Wessels, Trevor Nyakane, Ruan Nortje, Nizaam Carr, Ivan van Zyl, Chris Smith, Marnus Potgieter.

Cheetahs: Clayton Blommetjies, Rhyno Smith, Howard Mnisi, Frans Steyn, Rosko Specman, Tian Schoeman, Tian Meyer, Jeandré Rudolph, Victor Sekekete, Andisa Ntsila, Carl Wegner (capt), Ian Groenewald, Khutha Mchunu, Reinach Venter, Boan Venter. Bench: Jacques du Toit, Cameron Dawson, Erich de Jager, Chris Massyn, George Cronjé, Ruben de Haas, Reinhardt Fortuin, William Small-Smith.

Kickoff: 4.30pm.

